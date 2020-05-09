Millions of Brazilians go to the polls on October 4 to elect mayors and councilors that will act from 2021 in city halls and city ​​councils of the country. Unlike the mayors, who are elected with the majority of votes, the councilors need to achieve the call electoral quotient to secure a chair. In practice, not always most voted candidates they are the ones who will be elected.

Understand how the electoral quotient works and how councilors are elected:

What is the electoral quotient?

Mayors, governors and presidents are elected by a majority of votes, the so-called majority system. Eventually they run for the second round, but they just need to stay ahead of the competition to win.

In the case of deputies and councilors, It is not how it works. They are elected by the proportional system, in which not always the most voted will be elected. Whether or not you win a seat in parliament depends on the so-called electoral quotient: is the total number of valid votes divided by the number of available seats.

In practice, it is as if all councilors party were running for election as a large bloc. It is from the sum of all the votes obtained by the legend that the Electoral Justice defines the number of seats to which each acronym will be entitled.

At São Paulo City Council, for example, are elected 55 councilors. Party A, in all, received about 9% of the valid votes in the capital. This means that he will be entitled to 9% of the seats in the Chamber. 9% of the 55 vacancies in the São Paulo Chamber are equivalent to 5 councilors. Thus, the five most voted party A will take office.

Usually the most voted end up being elected. However, the proportional system can undergo distortions when the “voting handles”, who end up, alone, increasing the number of party votes and “pulling” candidates with much lower votes.

One of the most famous cases is that of the federal deputy Tiririca (PL-SP), who named the phenomenon also known as the “Tiririca Effect”. In 2010, when he was elected for the first time, the comedian received four times more votes than necessary for the electoral quotient. The votes “left over” ended up “pulling” politicians who reached up to three times fewer votes than would be enough to be elected by the quotient.

In 2015, Congress approved a minimum performance clause that requires candidates to reach at least 10% of the electoral quotient so they can take possession. The measure minimizes the distortions caused by “vote pullers”.

The end of coalitions

This year’s elections are also new. In order to try to avoid the “Tiririca Effect”, Congress also approved an amendment to the Constitution that prohibits the formation of coalitions in proportional elections. As of the 2020 elections, parties will only be able to count on votes from their own candidates to achieve the electoral quotient.

The ban helps to diminish distortions of “vote-pullers”, but it must harm small parties, which will have a harder time achieving the electoral quotient. Another expected side effect is the significant increase in the number of candidates, as the parties must launch more candidates to try to receive a greater number of votes.

What are the requirements for being a councilor?

According to article 14 of the Constitution, for any position, the citizen must meet the following requirements to be able to apply:

Brazilian nationality

Full exercise of political rights

Electoral enlistment

Electoral domicile in the constituency

Party affiliation

Minimum age

The position of city ​​councilor is what allows the election at the youngest age, from 18 years old.

