How are a frog and a toad different?

Examine your body

You can tell the difference between a frog and a toad by the length of their limbs. So if you can get close enough, take a look at their hind limbs. The hind fins of frogs are very long, since they jump more often than toads. Also, a toad’s hind limbs are smaller, as toads tend to crawl.

On the other hand, frogs they have webbed feet (that is, you adapt to water to be able to submerge and swim) whereas the legs of a toad do not have pads. Another way to distinguish them is by the shape of their body, since toads are small and plump while frogs are larger and thinner.

Likewise, you should observe the color. Frogs are lighter in color than toads, as toads have greener skin. In addition, toads have different shades ranging from dark green to olive green.