How Aquaman’s underwater scenes were recorded in the Snyder Cut

The Snyder Cut from Justice LeagueAt least when it comes to the conversation it has caused on the internet, it has been a total success. The feature film is about to be released for a month and both the audience and the production continue to discuss all kinds of details. Among them are, for example, the new scenes of Aquaman underwater. They recently explained how they made them possible.

Fabian Wagner, director of photography for the Justice League’s Snyder Cut, spoke to IndieWire about the creative process for creating these aquatic Aquaman sequences. While most were actually made underwater, the lighting issue was quite a technical challenge. They had to study how they could illuminate and capture different colors in a “set” located in the depths.

The solution was to resort to a rotating lights system, similar to those used in musical concerts. These allowed to create different patterns of lighting and color within the water. But they still had to solve a bigger challenge: How to record the dialogues? If you’ve already seen the Justice League Snyder Cut, you surely remember those scenes where Aquaman has important conversations with Mera (Amber Heard) and Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe).

Plot gaps due to the Aquaman scenes

The production decided that the dialogues were to be recorded out of the water, while the special effects would be responsible for generating the scenery that surrounds them. Of course, although the ocean and the structures of Atlantis were created by computer, the dialogues took place within a few “air bubbles”. This proposal turned out to be quite strange to the audience for two reasons. The first is that on DC comics do not appear such bubbles when Aquaman communicates with other Atlanteans.

The second, and that definitely did not go unnoticed by the eyes of the fans, is that Justice League’s Snyder Cut doesn’t match Aquaman (2018). In the second feature film we see the Atlantis characters talking to each other without an air bubble. Why this disparity of visions? Chris Terrio, screenwriter for the Snyder Cut, said this is because he wrote the film before Aquaman started development.

Another narrative error is found when Aquaman rejects the queen’s trident of Atlantis, his mother. Nevertheless, in Batman v Superman I had already used it. According to Terrio himself told Vanity Fair, no one provided him with information about the order of the DC Extended Universe movies.

The script for Wonder Woman was not finished when I wrote Justice League. So I didn’t have a basis to write about the character other than what I had with Batman v Superman. Thymyscira didn’t even exist. They had shown me nothing. I had to ask, because I didn’t know if I could do underwater scenes with Aquaman and the Atlanteans. There was no solo movie of the character. Chris Terrio

Now it is more than evident that Warner Bros. had no intention of continuing the DC Extended Universe.…

More on this topic