How apps are changing the way we interact

The arrival of social apps It has been a real shock to the way we relate to our fellow human beings. Something that was unthinkable, at least from the way we know it, 20 years ago. These apps are the digital version of the advertisements that were put in the press or magazines to make friends, even the radio spots intended for this purpose.

The current offer is very vast, since it is possible to find from apps to interact in a social way, such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, to others that have a more intimate nature. Tinder or Badoo would be a couple of examples. But, What leads us to register in a social app? Do you want to interact? Get followers? Notoriety?

Regardless of whether it is applications to flirt or simply, to meet more people, these apps areThey are in good shape. Applications of this nature are not a substitute for anything, during the period of confinement and after the harsh restrictions they have helped us to maintain fluid contact with others. They are one more way of relating, such as going to a work dinner or a social event.

The applications to connect, do not necessarily have to be to flirt, they allow you to meet people who have the same interests as you. Since go for a morning run to speak in English. In this case, we are talking about applications to interact with a practical purpose and with common interests. Meet up is a good example, and what it puts at your disposal is the possibility of meeting, either sporadic or periodic. All an application of this type is doing is expanding the possibilities of interaction, something that can be more complex or slow if we do not use it.

The reluctance has disappeared

Until a few years ago, even before the appearance of this type of apps, starting a relationship through the internet had a double aspect. While meeting more people it had no stigma as long as it was the mere fact of knowledge, intimacy was something seen with strange eyes. But this was nothing more than the answer to a need and that had already been done, although in a different way.

As time has passed, this type of relationship, and especially after the subsequent arrival of apps, has become normal. It is no longer strange to be in any social network destined to meet more people. For example, an average profile on Facebook has a large following. Who can have more than 1000 friends in real life? Obviously, in a social network we don’t have real friends. In fact, many of them we do not know personally. But there is nothing wrong with having acquaintances with whom we only speak virtually, they provide stimulation to our lives, they are a source of discussion and knowledge, of exchange of opinions. Something that you saw is enriching.