In the current scenario, a smartphone is outdated in a year, and after 12 months a successor comes out that is better, more current, etc. In fact there are companies that launch 2-3 important models within the same year. But even with those that are like Apple, which renews its popular iPhone on an annual basis, a huge stock of mobiles continues to be created that for one reason or another -they are broken, brickened, come wrong- end up back in the Apple factories. And what is done with them? Throw them away? No way, are recycled.

The Apple Recycling Program

Recycling a phone requires disassemble it and separate each part that makes it up. You also have to check its condition, since reusing a defective or damaged component will not help to give it a second chance. This is precisely what is in charge Daisy, a robot presented in 2018 with several arms and tapes that is responsible for disassembling iPhones from different generations to recycle them in the most complete, efficient and ecological way possible.

And of course taking less time than a human operator, since Daisy can ‘crush’ up to 200 iPhones an hour, remove the usable components and sort them into batteries for easy transport. Daisy is made up of a set of capable scanners, robotic arms and chains can disassemble nine different versions of the iPhone, classifying all its reusable components in the process. And so well has the machine worked, that Apple today announced an expansion of its recycling programs.

Apple Trade In

With these programs they are multiplied by four the number of places to which US customers can send their iPhone to be taken apart by Daisy, who will take apart and recycle certain models of Apple phones that customers return at Best Buy stores in the United States, and also in Europe at KPN stores in the Netherlands. Additionally, customers can deliver their valid devices for recycling at any Apple Store or through apple.com/en as part of the program. Apple Trade In.

Apple has received almost a million devices through its programs, and each Daisy robot is capable of disassembling 1.2 million devices per year. In 2018, the company reconditioned more than 7.8 million Apple devices and helped prevent the disposal of more than 48,000 tons of electronic waste in landfills.

Daisy, Apple’s recycling robot

Build new batteries with old iPhones

Once extracted from Daisy, these materials are reintroduced into the manufacturing process. In the case of cobalt, which is essential for batteriess, Apple ships these recovered iPhone components with Daisy to its supply chain. They are then combined with waste from certain factories, and for the first time, the cobalt recovered through this process is used to produce new Apple batteries, a true closed loop for this precious material.

Apple also uses 100% recycled tin in a key component of 11 product motherboards. The company’s engineers have designed an aluminum alloy made entirely of recycled aluminum that cuts the carbon footprint of the new MacBook Air and Mac mini by almost half compared to previous models. Starting this year, the aluminum recovered through the Apple Trade In program will be recast to produce the shells of the new MacBook Air models.