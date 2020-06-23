Ansel Elgort defends himself from a girl who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was just 17 years old in 2014.

With a message through Twitter, a girl named Gabby accused Ansel Elgort of having sexually abused her, the girl assured that everything happened in 2014 when she was just 17 years old, while the actor of ‘Under the Same Star ‘and’ Baby Driver ‘, he was 20.

Gabby said that it all started when she contacted Ansel with a couple of messages through her Snapchat account, and that she never imagined that she would receive a response from him, since she was only a fan.

“I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I turned 17 and he was 20 years old. He knew what he was doing. I’m not doing this to pursue fame, because I just don’t care about that. I am posting this so that he can finally heal and I know that I am not alone and that he has done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort attacked me when I was 17 years old. I had contacted him privately with two days to my 17th birthday and got his private Snapchat. I didn’t think he would ever see my message, he was just a girl and he was a fan of it. So when it all happened, instead of wondering if he wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time, and that he was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘I need to force you.’ I was not there at the time mentally. I became disassociated and felt that my mind was gone, I was in shock, I couldn’t go, I was only 1.57 meters tall and weighed 44 kilograms. It made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS VERY YOUNG AND HE KNEW IT. He also told me things like ‘you’re going to be such a beautiful young lady when you’re older.’

Gabby added that after these assaults by Ansel, she has had to go to therapy to heal.

« I sat for months, wondering what I did wrong, and why I felt so used. Years later I have post traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks. I’m finally ready to talk about it, and heal. I want to tell other girls who have been through this same shit, that they are not alone. There is much more to this in my story, but I don’t want to tell it all. «

In her post, Gabby attached a photograph of her in which she appears alongside Ansel.

Photo: Twitter / Twitter / Itsgabby

How Ansel Elgort reacted to accusations of sexual abuse

With a message on his Instagram profile, Ansel responded to Gabby’s accusations, the actor claimed to know the girl and admitted having been intimate with her; However, he assured that everything was agreed, and that Gabby’s reaction is due to the relationship ending badly.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating for the past 24 hours. I can’t say that I understand Gabby’s feelings, but her description of the events is simply not what happened. I have never assaulted and will never sexually assault anyone. What is certain is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20 years old, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and totally consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I didn’t handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to him, which is somewhat immature and cruel. I know that this late apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. Remembering my attitude, I am upset and deeply embarrassed by the way I acted. I’m really sorry. I know that I must continue reflecting, learning and working to have more empathy. I’m really sorry ».

Do you think Ansel attacked Gabby?

