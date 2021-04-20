How and where to watch the Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event live

Do you want to know how and where to see the Apple event in which they are expected to present the new iPad Pro with miniLED screen? Start taking notes. The broadcast of the first Apple Event of this year will start at 10:00 Cupertino local time (California), which is equivalent to 7:00 p.m. in Spain and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico.

As on previous occasions, it will be possible to see the Apple event both on the company’s website and on the YouTube streaming that they have enabled for it. You can follow it, therefore, regardless of the device you have on hand – something that, in the past, was not always the case.

And what can we see at the Apple event? The options this time around are quite wide. The latest rumors almost take it for granted that We will see an iPad Pro with a miniLED screen and a much more powerful processor. Even Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), one of the people who most accurately anticipates the brand’s announcements, has corroborated this.

Beyond the iPad Pro, the rumors are more diverse. It is possible that at the Apple Event we will see a new Apple TV –Of which some references have been found in the tvOS code–, the long-awaited AirTags –Which would make sense considering the recent expansion of Find My– or even a new version of the iPad mini. It has also been rumored that Apple may announce new spring cases and straps for its products.

An ARM-powered iMac at this Apple event?

In recent days there has also been speculation about the possibility that at this Apple event we meet the rumored iMac with Apple Silicon processor. This would not only incorporate the new processor based on ARM technology. It would also bring with it a redesign of the exterior chassis, in addition to other probable improvements.

However, the information about this iMac is mixed. Some industry sources have indicated in recent weeks that this machine will actually see the light later. Therefore, it is not entirely clear if the iMac will be presented at this Apple event alongside the iPad Pro.

What does seem to be practically confirmed is the release of iOS 14.5, the new version of the operating system. This, among other things, brings with it a series of restrictions that will make it difficult for application developers to monitor what users do with their phones – one of the foundations of the current advertising system.

