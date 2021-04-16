How and where to see the goodbye to Felipe de Edimburgo, this Saturday | AFP

The service that he will preside over this Saturday, April 17, to dismiss the remains of Duke Philippe of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth, will be accessible to anyone with internet service.

The husband of Queen Isabel, Felipe de Edimburgo was two months away from reaching his centenary of life, which would have met on June 10, however, on April 9, the “consort“As Queen Elizabeth, she left at the age of 99 while still recovering in the comfort of her home from surgery resulting from a heart condition.

During this week some of the details that will make up the solemn ceremony have been shared, such as the number of guests, who will attend, the place where the Duke’s remains will rest, the arrival of the prince harry to London as well as the order that will take the journey to the last resting place of the most veteran member of royalty.

Where and how to see it?

The funeral of the one born under the title of “prince of Greece and Denmark” can be followed step by step thanks to the power of the internet, accessed through the YouTube platform of The Royal Family, so you only need a good connection and a smart device.

The event will start at approximately 2:30 pm UK summer time, that is, 8:30 am Central Pacific time like Mexico.

In the same way that some of the members close to the British family, family, friends and other personalities who by official provisions in the middle of the restricted measures of the pandemic will not be able to attend.

In some specific cases, guests have given their place to other family members who need to attend, such is the case of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as it transpired.

About thirty people, including the four children of Queen Elizabeth and Felipe, as well as their grandchildren, are among the attendees, except for some of their great-grandchildren, the oldest of whom is only 11 years old.

In the midst of these news, the series of new provisions with which the queen breaks the protocols were announced, with this they refer to the uniform that the members who will accompany the procession will wear.

At the beginning and as tradition marked for several years, a farewell would have been given with military-style attire, particularly due to the provisions that the “Earl of Merioneth” and “Baron of Greenwich” made known at the time of leaving the plane. earthly.

However, now the queen ordered that everyone should wear a black suit, this in order not to discredit Harry, who can no longer use it at the time that his grandmother, Elizabeth II, removed all his titles after definitively renouncing his roles. within the British crown.

Apparently, with this the monarch intends not to increase and make even more visible the distance that was created with her grandson after his new life in California.

On the other hand, it was also Buckingham Palace that clarifies that princes Harry and William will not walk together, ruling out that this refers to friction between the two, it was only because the queen ordered it.

As arranged, Harry will walk behind his brother and Peter, the Duke will have by his side the son of Princess Margaret, David Armstrong-Jones.

