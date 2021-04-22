How and where to check if you have a pending fine

That you do not receive a fine from the DGT does not mean that you do not have to pay it. We tell you how you can check if you have a pending sanction.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 21, 2021 (11:20 CET)

How and where to check if you have a fine pending from the DGT

We shouldn’t, but we know you have. Because we have done it too. When we change our address, even for a short time, we should change the addresses in the official bodies in which we appear. However, it is not uncommon to have made the move and continue to receive the letters in another home.

One of the most common problems of not updating our data is related to the Traffic notifications. It is usual that a driver cannot be found at his supposed address and that, when not having found the notice of certified mail, do not know that you have been sanctioned, expiring the voluntary payment period and, with it, the 50 percent discount.

If you don’t want surprises, the best thing is that you register in the Directorate Electronic Roads (DEV) of the DGT. On this platform, the driver is allowed to check if he has a fine pending payment but, in addition, an email address and a telephone number can be included so that this type of notices can reach him by telematic means, more effective today than ordinary mail.

In spite of everything, if you do not want to give this information, there are two public boards in which you can check if you have been sanctioned by the DGT. The first and most complete is the Unique Edict Table (TEU). In it you can check if any body has tried to contact you and has not been able to do so by post, including fines. In this case you owe the registration or the name and surname or DNI in the search engine and select “Traffic, Circulation and Road Safety” in the Matter section.

Finally, there is a public board dedicated exclusively to notifications related to Traffic. This space is called Editorial Board of Sanctions (TESTRA). In this case, you must enter the vehicle’s license plate or the driver’s ID in the search engine. As we tell you, this board is public and as in the TEU you only need your ID (without electronic certificates or other procedures of the administration) to consult the information but if you do not want it to appear in view of everyone who wants to make a query, you can register in the Excluded List to which you have access from the portal itself.