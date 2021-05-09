How and where to buy Dogecoin after dropping 30% on Sunday

The price of Dogecoin moved sharply lower immediately after Elon Musk’s long-awaited Saturday Night Live debut. It took Musk over 10 minutes to bring up Dogecoin during his opening monologue and even then it was pretty basic. Musk took his mother Maye Musk on stage and joked that her Mother’s Day gift is Dogecoin.

Once the show was complete, the price of Dogecoin took a beating. Within hours, the price of Dogecoin fell by around 30% to less than 45 cents before showing the first signs of a rally. If you want to learn how to buy Dogecoin amid expectations of a reversal in the coming days and weeks, this guide is for you.

Where to buy Dogecoin now: the best cryptocurrency brokers to buy DOGE

The first step in learning how to buy Dogecoin is understanding what it takes: a cryptocurrency broker. There are several cryptocurrency brokers that offer the possibility to buy Dogecoin that is traded under the ticker symbol DOGE.

But just like in the universe of stock brokers, investors are often overloaded with too many options and need help to guide them. Our team of financial experts scouted many of the top cryptocurrency brokers to buy Dogecoin and pointed out our recommendations to two brokers.

Did Elon Musk make the price of Dogecoin sink?

Blaming any individual for the performance of Dogecoin’s price would be wrong. Musk established himself as a supporter of Dogecoin and cryptocurrencies in general, so it was unlikely that his wishes would drive the price of Dogecoin down.

But, during SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment, Musk played the role of a financial expert who dodged the question of what exactly Dogecoin is several times. Musk’s character finally replied that Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that can be exchanged for mainstream money before adding that it “is a hustle and bustle.”

Is this the reason why the price of Dogecoin fell? Probably not. It is possible that SNL was a simple “sell the news” event in which the price of Dogecoin rose heading into Saturday and investors looked for any excuse to take some profit off the table.

Will the price of Dogecoin recover?

The short answer is that it is unclear if the price of Dogecoin can recover to new all-time highs. Even if it does, it is conceivable that a sharp move to the upside will only come after prolonged weakness. Consider the bitcoin price that tested the $ 20,000 level in late 2017 and it wasn’t until 2020 that it regained those highs to soar even higher.

Buying Dogecoin and any other cryptocurrency can play a role in an investor’s diversified portfolio that contains various asset classes. Musk himself tweeted before SNL for people to “invest with caution.”

