How and when to watch the 2021 SAG Awards ceremony?

How and when to watch the SAG Awards 2021 ceremony?

On this occasion we will let you know everything you need to know to follow the live broadcast of the next edition of the SAG Awards, we will tell you the date, time and channel so you don’t miss this long-awaited event.

Season of Awards continues despite the health contingency caused by the virus, which affected countless audiovisual productions throughout 2020.

At the level of importance we already had the delivery of the Golden Globes with the protagonists from their homes, while we prepared for the Oscar Awards 2021 which has already announced all its nominees and will be held on April 25.

In this case the SAG Awards will arrive and you must take into account these data that we are about to mention to be able to watch the transmission.

It is about the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which since 1995 has recognized the main performances made by its members, both in film and on television.

The 2021 edition will be a one-hour event that will highlight and expand the distinctive stories of the “I am an actor” program through fun interviews inspired by documentary series, which will be woven throughout the broadcast.

According to the official Union statement, the actors we will see will be: Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Cynthia Erivo , Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, and Mary Steenburgen.

In the list of candidates who will go in search of the award, Jaseon Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner for Ozark, Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Camp for Gambit de Dama and Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini for Dead for me, in addition to others important names.

The 27th edition of the SAG Awards, which changed its original date due to the current virus, will be next Sunday, April 4, at a gala that will serve as a prelude to the Academy Awards.

We will see many actors, actresses, movies and television content that have not been considered by the great ceremonies, such as the Emmys.

The Actors Guild Awards event will begin at 5 p.m. local time, while in Latin America it will be at night: 7 p.m. for Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua; 8 pm for Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Cuba and Panama; 9:00 pm for Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic; and 10 pm for Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay.

It is worth mentioning that in the United States it can be seen through the TBS chain, while in Latin America the responsible for its broadcast is the TNT channel, as is usually the case in most award ceremonies and you will have the opportunity to see it with the live commentary or in the original language.

The actors union rewards content broadcast both on television and on the big screen. And among what stands out this year is the posthumous double nomination of Chadwick Boseman, recognized for his participation in Blood Brothers and in La madre del Blues, a film available on Netflix. On the other hand, among the series, The Crown is one of the favorites of the night.

Candidates for the awards are nominated by 4,200 members chosen at random from the more than 120,000 members of the Union. The awards ceremonies have been broadcast in recent years, by the cable television network TNT, as well as by TBS.