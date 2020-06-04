Do you like astronomical observation? In that case you will already know that this Friday is the lunar eclipse. We tell you how and when to see it from Spain.

This Friday, June 5, it takes place a penumbral lunar eclipse. For a few hours, our satellite will darken slightly, and the phenomenon can be seen from our country.

Moon eclipses occur when the Earth comes between the moon and the sun. Our planet produces a shadow that prevents light from falling on the satellite’s surface, causing the moon to darken and sometimes appear reddish.

The penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the twilight cone of our planet. The Earth’s gloom makes the moon’s surface only subtly darken, unlike what happens in total eclipses.

According to NASA, next Friday is called the strawberry moon eclipse in the United States, since the first full moon in June coincides with the harvest time of this vegetable.

In Europe, this full moon was known as a honeymoon or mead moon because it is produced when the honey is ready to be collected from the hives. It is believed that the tradition of calling the first month of marriage honeymoon may be linked to this phenomenon, either because of the custom of getting married in June or because it is “the sweetest moon of the year”.

NASA notes that the penumbral lunar eclipse this Friday can be seen from much of Europe, part of Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. In Spain it will be seen throughout the national territory from 19:46 to 23:04.

In order to appreciate the changes in the moon, it is recommended to observe it from a place with a clear sky and the least possible light pollution. It can be seen with the naked eye, although as we said the color change is very subtle. If you have a telescope you can see it more clearly.