         How and when to cancel trial subscriptions on our iPhone or iPad

Now that many services and apps are offering extended trial periods or free subscriptions for a few months, it is important to remember that, After these promotions, the service will restore their corresponding charges. Just as it is likely that, if we liked the service, we will continue to subscribe to it, if on the contrary we want to cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period, it is important to know how to do it.

How and, above all, when

Editing a subscription is very simple. We can do it on our iPhone or iPad and how subscriptions are related to Apple ID will take effect on all devices. To edit a subscription the steps are as follows:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch our name at the top.

We enter Subscriptions.

Here we have several important information. First of all we see that the different subscriptions are divided among the ACTIVE, that we are currently using, either in a trial period or covering the fee, and EXPIRED, which we have already stopped paying.

If we focus on active subscriptions, which are the ones that concern us, below the name of the app we find the name of the plan to which we are subscribed. This information is important because in parentheses indicates the duration of the subscription, monthly, annual, quarterly, etc. Just below we find the next renewal date, that is, the next collection date.

If we have subscribed to a service with a promotion, for example two months, the next renewal date indicates when, if we do not want to continue using the service, we have to unsubscribe. It’s a good idea write that date on the calendar and cancel at least the day before or even two days before.

Regarding the steps to unsubscribe from the promotion, they are simple:

We touch the subscription that interests us.

We tap Cancel trial period.

Please note that canceling the trial period implies lose access immediately, so let’s make sure to make it close to its renewal. In the event that we have already paid some monthly payments (or annual payments) the option that we must touch is Cancel subscription. In this case we will continue having access until the next renewal.

And it’s that simple. Without a doubt these days that we see so many promotions appear, it is important that we can easily track them and edit our subscription as we see fit.

Share



How and when to cancel trial subscriptions on our iPhone or iPad