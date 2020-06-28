Having already completed the payment of the second installment of the “Emergency Family Income” (IFE) to the beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE), the government will complete in the next days the payment to those who already had and had informed CBU, according to document number. Those whose ID ends at 4 (charge tomorrow, Monday 29), 5 (charge Tuesday 30), 6 (Wednesday July 1), 7 (Thursday 2), 8 (Friday 3) and 9 (the Monday 6).

In addition, Anses has already established the payment schedule for those who recently entered its website and validated an existing CBU or loaded a new one. For that group, the payment schedule is as follows:

On Thursday, July 2, those with DNIs ending in 0 will be charged, on Friday, 3 those with DNIs ending in 1.

The following week they will continue to receive on Monday the 6th the DNIs ended in 2, on Tuesday the 7th ones ended in 3, on Wednesday the 8ths ended in 4. After the break of the extra-long weekend that begins with the holiday of July 9th and the “bridge holiday” on the 10th, payments will resume on Monday the 13th for IDs ending in 5 and will continue on Tuesday the 14th (termination 6), Wednesday the 15th (termination 7), Thursday the 16th (termination 8) and Friday the 17th (termination 9 ).

Meanwhile, the banks are advancing in the process of registering and « banking » the approximately 3 million people who, without having a bank fee or not having reported it, collected the first fee from the IFE at branches of the Argentine Post Office or through the « dot system cash ”from Banelco or Link networks.

Happens that more than two weeks ago the head of the Anses, María Fernanda Raverta decided that the second installment of the social benefit, which covers a total of about 9 million people, should be done entirely through the banking system, for which all beneficiaries they had to process their CBU, that is, having a bank account.

This represented a great logistical demand for public and private banks, in particular for Banco Nación, the largest and with the largest number of branches of the Argentine financial system, through which, as was calculated from the outset, the banking of some 600,000 beneficiaries.

Until last Friday, the new bank account at the BNA was approximately 100,000 people, but on Friday, and based on information that the Anses was passing on to it, the institution began a process of massive registrations through which it hopes to open some 300,000 accounts between the weekend and the week that starts this Monday.

The entire system is working at a redoubled pace to meet the objective set by Raverta, but they also point out that they would have preferred that the Anses maintain the “cash-point” system and the capillarity of payment of the Argentine Post, which they had already given. good results and avoided crowds in bank houses.

The fear, acknowledged even in an official bank, is that there will be a slightly milder version of April 3, when retirees and plan recipients crowded out of bank branches. It would be an attenuated version, because most of the beneficiaries have already been paid, there are shifts assigned according to ID number and will not coincide with payment to retirees, but in turn will coincide with a time of high circulation of the virus, which was precisely the cause by which the government decided to return to « phase one » the quarantine in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. «

There are several ways to open a bank account for free, with very few steps and without having to go to a branch that can be used by IFE beneficiaries who do not currently have a CBU. The Anses clarified that all IFE beneficiaries must report a CBU on its website. For those who do not yet have one, Public and private sector banks have web pages or applications to obtain one quickly and easily.

He National Bank offers to do it through its « Banco Nación App » that, once downloaded, it will request the personal data (name, DNI, date of birth and email) and, once this step is completed, it enables the opening of a savings bank with the option « Online Applications ». The opening of an account with Banco Santander can also be done through the cell phone by entering its website, which will only ask the user for a photo of the front and back of their ID to validate their identity and enable a new account. Banco Macro also allows the opening of an account from the cell phone and only with the DNI and a selfie by entering the « Become a Client » tab on its website and a few steps. Meanwhile, Galicia offers its “Galicia Move” platform that offers a savings bank in pesos, dollars, a debit card and an application, only by completing the data required on its website.

Within public banking, Banco Provincia also enabled the opening of a new account through the “Cuenta DNI” application., a process similar to that of Banco de Córdoba through its “Bacón” app, both available for download through the Play Store. Accounts can also be opened digitally with Banco Itaú, which has the “Open your account” platform with which, by completing personal information, uploading a selfie and a photo of the DNI, an opening of a new account is enabled instantly.

Beneficiaries who already have CBU must inform Anses through the agency’s website.

To select the payment method, you must enter the application « Emergency Family Income – Payment consultation » found on the Anses website.

Once inside the consultation application, the system will require the beneficiary’s DNI number and, upon entering it, a message explains that in order for the payment scheme to be “faster, more efficient and safer, all payments will be made through of the banking system ”that will require details regarding the bank account.

By clicking on « Enter », the application will refer beneficiaries directly to the MiAnses platform, and must enter to access the CUIL number and the Social Security Code. If you do not have a social security code, the agency’s page allows you to obtain it remotely.

Accepted the terms and conditions of the program, what follows is to confirm or modify the contact information (such as cell phone and e-mail). These data are essential because through these channels the Anses communicates collection dates and other relevant information.

Then, Recipients will receive an email verification code. They must copy the received code and paste it on the page where the procedure is carried out.

After entering the verification code, it should be indicated if the beneficiary has a bank account, if he has two or more accounts -one must be selected for collection-, or if he has a bank account other than the one indicated, option in which he can enter the corresponding CBU. It is important that the selected CBU is personal, you cannot use that of a family member or other third party. At this point, you can enter a CBU from an account created especially to collect the IFE.

Until now, one of the collection options available to those who were not banked was the payment through Argentine Mail, according to the day and number of the DNI, or through a procedure that allowed them to collect through ATMs of the networks Link or Banelco. For the first installment, 1.3 million people had chosen the Post Office or, without having accounts, ATMs from the Link or Banelco network.

Anses also reports the days of collection to each beneficiary by text message (SMS).