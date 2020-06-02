Since coronavirus has grabbed headlines around the world for months, most people know to be on the lookout for fever, cough, and loss of taste or smell.

However, some may be surprised that the respiratory infection can cause diarrhea.

This can be confusing, for example, the British health system (NHS) does not recognize this intestinal problem as one of the three "main symptoms", but the Centers For the United States' Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the World Health Organization, they do.

Some people may wonder how the coronavirus, which is an infection of the respiratory tract, affects the intestine.

Preliminary research suggests that infection is mild in four out of five cases, but it can trigger a disease called COVID-19.

The coronavirus emerged in late 2019, so there are still many things that scientists don’t know about this pathogen.

Although fever and cough were identified by the NHS from the outset as symptoms, it was recently that loss of taste or smell was added to the list.

Other signs of infection ranging from conjunctivitis to discoloration of the fingers and toes have also been observed.

“We say it is a respiratory virus, but it does not only affect the respiratory tract,” Dr. Nathalie MacDermott of King’s College London explained to Yahoo UK.

“Any viral infection can cause a wide variety of symptoms. We call them respiratory viruses, because that is the system that mainly affects or through which it enters the body. ”

Although not a strain of coronavirus, seasonal flu can also cause diarrhea.

Traces of coronavirus have been detected in stool samples, suggesting that it may spread through the faeces.

“There is evidence that coronavirus can infect the gut by detecting viral RNA in feces,” Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia told Yahoo UK.

Coronavirus is an RNA virus. In layman’s terms, RNA is a precursor to DNA, which is better known.

However, Professor Hunter noted that diarrhea is a relatively rare symptom. Studies conducted in UK hospitals suggest that only 10-15% of patients suffer from it.

“The underlying mechanism is likely to be an infection of the intestine and cell damage,” he explained.

Dr. MacDermott wonders if the coronavirus “invades the intestinal wall.”

In that case it can trigger an “inflammatory process” that causes abdominal pain, spasms and diarrhea.

“Viruses alter the body,” said Dr. MacDermott.

“They trigger an inflammatory process and the body produces chemicals to fight that virus, which can alter the movements of the large or small intestine.”

Inflammation is also a protective action launched by the immune system to combat a pathogen.

In fact, diarrhea is not the only nonrespiratory symptom that has been linked to the coronavirus.

Patients, especially children, have complained of chilblains, rashes, and “COVID fingers.”

“Coronavirus generates a great immune response, so it can affect all parts of the body,” Dr. Veronique Bataille, dermatologist at The Medical Chambers, previously explained to Yahoo UK

“It can cause kidney or heart damage.”

“As a doctor, I would recommend to anyone suffering from something unusual right now, like a skin rash or extreme fatigue, to say, ‘Oh, I think I’m a carrier.'”

“It is better to be overly cautious and not infect other people.”

Coronavirus is one of seven strains of a class of virus that infects humans.

Other strains cause all sorts of problems, from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed 774 people during its March 2002 outbreak.

Since the current coronavirus outbreak was identified, more than 6.1 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Of those cases, more than 2.6 million are known to have been “recovered.”

Globally, the death toll has exceeded 372,100.

Coronavirus is spread mainly in face-to-face encounters through infected droplets that we expel when coughing or sneezing.

There is also evidence that it can survive on surfaces.

There is no “standardized” treatment for coronavirus, most patients naturally fight the infection.

Those who need to be hospitalized receive “supportive care,” such as ventilation, while their immune systems kick in.

Restrooms encourage people to avoid infections by washing their hands regularly and maintaining social distance.