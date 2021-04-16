How an Android antivirus can prevent your checking account from being emptied

Installing an antivirus on Android doesn’t have to be a bad idea.

Although it is always debatable whether or not it is necessary to install an antivirus on Android, these types of products can be of very useful for a significant bulk of users, especially for all those who are not fully aware of the importance of maintaining a safe browsing habits. It is not for nothing but viruses don’t install themselves on our smartphones.

Even so, and in spite of the multiple layers of security of Android, many Trojans manage to fight the most common of users to finish emptying your checking accounts. One of the most prominent examples is the Android.Banker.2876 that had the ability to take control of our bank account.

This is how Android.Banker 2876 works, the Trojan “account cleaner”

Android.Banker.2876 was detected by the antivirus Doctor Web a few weeks ago as a trojan what mimicked the interfaces of European banks like Bankia, BBVA or Santander. His plan was simple: make the user believe that he is using a 100% legal application.

From there, Android.Banker.2876 began to gather information based on “invading” permissions such as the administration of calls telephone calls or control of sending and receiving SMS messages. Once the Trojan takes control of communications, it goes to start in stealth mode, intercepting in the shadows all the SMS that the user receives.

In this way, those responsible are able to receive the one-time passwords used to access the affected banking apps. And all that not to mention the phishing campaigns that can be organized from the personal data collected.

As if that were not enough, from Doctor Web they came to detect up to 6 mods of Android.Banker.2876, all of them ready to be downloaded from Google Play as one more application. Fortunately, to this day, is already out from the Google app store.

Avoid Trojans with safe browsing and a good antivirus

Of course, living without antivirus on Android is perfectly possible, but it is also true that having a competent antivirus installed can save us more of an annoyance in the future. Please note that the case of Android.Banker.2876 is only one among thousandsSince, right now, Doctor Web has identified a dozen similar malware.

It is important to avoid browsing sites of dubious reputation and above all avoid downloading apps from outside of Google Play or have a suspicious appearance. Before installing anything, always check who the developer is as well as the opinions of the app, and of course, no run files whose provenance you don’t know.

Finally, complement the protection with a simple and practical antivirus that allows you play it safe with your devices. In that sense, right now you can buy Dr. Web Security Space for Android with a 10% discount using the ANDRO4ALL coupon. With a price lower than 7 euros per yearIt is a very good option to sleep a little more peacefully.

