The singer Anitta reacted with good humor after applying false nails on her own at home and not adapting to the final result. ‘I have a very pertinent question: how do you live with these nails? Now it took me almost half an hour to put on a bra! ‘, He said in a video on Instagram Stories this Tuesday (19th).

Anitta shared a fashion perrengue with her followers on Tuesday (19): the singer received false nails and decided to apply them homemade, but ended up not liking the final result. “I’m going to try to paste it in my hand. Will it work?” Asked the presenter of “Anitta na Casinha”, a program launched by her last week, on Instagram Stories.

Singer worries about nail size: ‘No condition’

A few minutes later, she appeared with her nails glued and admitted that she was uncomfortable with the news. “I have a very pertinent question that is: how do you live with those nails? Now it took me almost half an hour to put on a bra!” The young woman continued: “How do you do it? How do you clean the … thing after going to the bathroom? No condition, guys! I’m going to take it out. How do you have lunch?”

Anitta gets in the way of taking her nails: ‘It just came out’

Anitta finally decided to put aside the nail accessory, but was unsuccessful. “I can’t get it out, I glued it with a superbonder! Only this one came out. And now, how am I going to get this out?”, Asked the interpreter of “Bola Rebola”. Check out the full video below!

Artist and Gui Araújo comment on relationship in live program

In the program “Anitta Dentro da Casinha”, her relationship with Gui Araújo became an issue. “I got a boyfriend, man! Whether he’s a boyfriend or not, I don’t know, but it is written here. I read and played the responsibility. He is the one to deal with it. He who fights. “. The presenter, watching the attraction at her house, reacted: “Oh yeah, right? Good to know! He played live. (Laughs) So, that’s it”.

Manu Gavassi dismisses rumors of rivalry with Anitta

During “Big Brother Brasil 20”, rumors emerged that

Manu Gavassi and Anitta would not have a good relationship. However, after the reality show, the singer from São Paulo denied any indisposition with the carioca. In a live broadcast with Forbes magazine, the owner of the hit “Garota Wrong” was told that her video was the most watched online. “You gave more audience than Anitta,” said communicator Alexandre Mercki. The third place winner of “BBB20”, then, argued: “Not that this is a competition. In fact, I love Anitta”. She also highlighted the ability of her professional colleague with off-stage issues. “I think she is a marketing genius, and I know that everything she built is her merit. I really admire her,” said Manu.

(By Marilise Gomes)

