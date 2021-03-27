How alcohol increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s

Drinking alcohol can affect your brain function in the short and long term. Among the negative effects of a Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is a disease of the brain. It causes large numbers of neurons in the brain to die. This affects a person’s ability to remember things, think clearly, and use good judgment.

According to the National Institute on Aging in the United States, Alzheimer’s is a disease that starts slowly and worsens over time. As the disease worsens, people with Alzheimer’s need someone to take care of all their needs, including help with eating and bathing.

Alcohol and dementia

The Alzheimer’s Society of the United Kingdom shares the results of reviews of available scientific evidence indicating that people who drink a large amount of alcohol in a short period of time as well as those who drink for a long time were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or any other form of dementia.

The studies included varied methods and studied different groups of people in large populations. Tracing was done for more than five years, sometimes into old age, to find out how long-term behavior patterns might affect dementia risk.

Reviews of the evidence were conducted by Alzheimer’s Disease International and the National Institute for Excellence in Health and Care (NICE) in the UK.

How alcohol affects the brain

Too much alcohol can seriously affect the brain, even when alcohol is abused in a short period of time. “An alcohol overdose can cause permanent brain damage or death. “, publishes the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

When there is so much alcohol in the bloodstream that areas of the brain that control basic life-support functions, such as breathing, heart rate, and temperature control, begin to shut down.

Excessive alcohol use can lead to short-term or long-term learning and memory problems.

People who drink heavily over a long period of time are more likely to have a reduced volume of white matter in the brain, which helps transmit signals between different regions of the brain. This can lead to problems with brain function, notes the Alzheimer’s Society.

Up to 80 percent of alcoholics have a thiamine deficiency and some of these people will develop severe brain disorders such as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome (WKS)

Korsakoff psychosis patients have trouble remembering old information (retrograde amnesia) and difficulty “establishing” new information (anterograde amnesia).

Alcohol-related brain damage

Alcohol-related brain damage is a brain disorder. which covers several different conditions, including Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome and alcoholic dementia, caused by regularly drinking too much alcohol for several years.

How much is moderate alcohol consumption?

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans call for moderate consumption of two limit drinks a day for men and one drink for women.

Excessive alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is when in a 2-hour period, men have 5 or more drinks and women 4 or more drinks.

–

