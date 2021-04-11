

Alcohol abuse ruins your erection and the intensity of orgasm.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Drinking too much alcohol can cause erectile dysfunction. Although a moderate consumption of alcohol could disinhibit and increase sexual desire. Alcohol abuse can lead to temporary and long-term erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction occurs when a person cannot achieve or maintain an erection that is firm enough to have satisfactory sexual intercourse. Excess alcohol can be one of the causes of this condition, according to the National Institutes of Health.

How Alcohol Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction

Alcohol abuse affects both the brain and the penis. Alcohol ruins your erection in several ways: decreases blood flow to the penis, increases angiotensin, a hormone related to erectile dysfunction; Y depresses your central nervous system.

Drinking too much before sex not only decreases blood flow to your penis, reduces the intensity of orgasm, and may reduce the level of arousal. In other words, if you are able to have sex, it may not be as pleasant as it would be without excess alcohol.

Late ejaculation

According to the Mayo Clinic, drinking too much can lead to delayed ejaculation. It takes 30 minutes or more of sexual stimulation to orgasm and ejaculate. Although it is possible that some men fail to ejaculate at all.

Long-term erectile dysfunction

Research indicates that sexual dysfunction is common in patients with alcohol dependence. Excessive alcohol consumption proportionally increases the risk. Alcohol abuse could cause erectile dysfunction even when drinkers are sober.

A study published in the Indian Journal Psychiatry indicates that in an evaluation of 100 subjects with alcohol dependence, seventy-two percent had one or more sexual dysfunctions, the most common being premature ejaculation, low sex drive and erectile dysfunction.

American Addiction Center publishes that long-term alcohol abuse can cause damage to the nervous system, which is responsible for triggering the signals that cause an erection. He also shares that studies have shown that prolonged abuse can cause irreversible damage to the nerves of the penis.

However, more research is needed to understand the prevalence and effect of alcohol consumption on erectile dysfunction.

Moderate alcohol consumption also affects women

Usually, with arousal, the body prepares for intercourse by increasing blood flow to the genitals, causing them to swell and become lubricated. However, alcohol abuse reduces blood flow to the vagina, there is less vaginal lubrication, and difficulty reaching orgasm.

How much is moderate alcohol consumption?

The best way to prevent alcohol-related erectile dysfunction is to abstain or limit alcohol consumption prior to having sex.

Moderate consumption is considered two limit drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

