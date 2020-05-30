© .

The city government declared a curfew.

On a hot morning in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis, a 28-year-old man named Nuwman stands outside the Third Enclosure of the city’s Police Department drinking a large coffee while the smoke still comes out of the smoking ruins of the buildings. close.

It was the third consecutive day of protests over the death of George Floyd, 46, after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

At the scene, where they had gone because they had denounced Floyd for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit ticket, along with Chauvin, at least three other agents acted.

Floyd pleaded for his life before falling unconscious to the eye of witnesses and a cell phone camera. An ambulance took him away and he was pronounced dead in hospital.

“This is a result of what happens every day. Every day that these police officers have enforced their protocol have led to this situation,” says Nuwman, as his voice rises with excitement at the noise of protesters and sirens.

“This is not just a singular moment. It is a cataclysm. A combination of all the things that happened before. “

The same night of the day we spoke, protesters broke into the police station and forced the police to escape through the back parking lot.

Protesters set fire to a police station.

However, this is not the first time that police brutality against an African American has been reported in the region.

In 2016, Philando Castile He was shot dead by a police officer in a neighborhood just 15 minutes from the current epicenter of the protest.

In 2017, a Minneapolis officer was charged with the shooting death of Justine Damond after the woman called to report a possible sexual assault.

In 2015, protests broke out over the shooting death of Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old man who was being chased by Minneapolis officials.

The three deaths provoked protest movements and yielded mixed results in terms of the prosecution of the alleged perpetrators.

Yanez, the former officer who shot Castile, was tried and acquitted. Mohamed Noor, the former agent after the Damond case, was sentenced to 12.5 years. No charges were filed in the Clark case.

For some, Floyd’s death was the continuation of those stories.

The protests continued in several major US cities. this Friday, for the fourth consecutive day. The US Secret Service The accesses to the White House were closed in an emergency due to the proximity of hundreds of protesters in Washington.The government of Minneapolis declared a curfew on Friday night and announced the deployment of the National Guard.After being arrested, Chauvin will face the same Charges were brought against Mohamed Noor, the other former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted last year.After Trump’s controversy with Twitter (which concealed a message from the president for considering it inciting violence) Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg announced that its social network did not take the same measure because it considered that it did not violate the rules of the platform.

The “Minnesota Paradox”

Minneapolis, while a thriving city that celebrates liberal politics and politicians, has struggled for years with socioeconomic inequality and segregation.

It is a phenomenon that has been called the “Minnesota paradox”.

The twin cities, as Minneapolis and St Paul are known, remain overwhelmingly white: About a quarter of the population is not, and their neighborhoods are still highly segregated.

Most African-Americans live on the northern sides of cities.

The video of the incident was published on social networks.

Both were shaped by racist policies that date back to the early 1900s, when black families were not allowed to buy houses in certain neighborhoods.

In the 1960s, the state built a major highway that cut through and destroyed a thriving black community known as Rondo in St Paul.

According to a 2018 study, the rate of black home ownership in the Twin Cities is among the lowest in the nation.

Floyd’s death has shocked the Twin Cities.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic caused mass layoffs, 10% of black city residents were unemployed compared to 4% of whites. That disparity ranks as one of the worst ofl country.

In 2016, the average white household in the Twin Cities earned about $ 76,000 a year, while the average black home made just $ 32,000.

32% of black citizens lived below the poverty line, while only 6.5% of whites were in that range.

As covid-19 ravages the area, these disparities are likely to worsen as thousands will lose their jobs and their homes due to evictions and foreclosures.

George Floyd repeatedly said that he couldn’t breathe.

Racial disparities are also manifested in the way the police do their jobs.

According to data from the Minneapolis Police Department, in 2018, 55% of drivers arrested for “traffic violations” were black.

This Friday afternoon, residents of St Paul and Minneapolis took to the streets with brooms and buckets, and began to literally pick up the pieces from the city.

Following the announcement that former Officer Chauvin had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, protesters at the Minneapolis City Hall fell silent.

But the claim that had united them until then was quickly replaced by a new lawsuit: “One less, three left.”

