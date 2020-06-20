Every company is looking for someone capable of understanding the goals and objectives, but above all who have the capacity and dedication to meet them. This is why a person with leadership skills and capable of teamwork stands out, as it creates a suitable and beneficial work environment for everyone.

Skills to achieve success:

According to National Employment Service There are some attitudes and skills that are important to companies and that they look for in workers, very independent of their extra curricular abilities such as diplomas or languages.

Leadership, considers that a person with leadership skills and capable of teamwork, to create a suitable and beneficial work environment for everyone, becomes a key piece for the company or brand.

VisionYou must have the ability to interpret the environment and be able to project the future of a company. It sets long-term goals to increase overall production.

Creativity, the way in which you will carry out all the goals and actions to improve the place of the company

Empathy, It is a fundamental quality for any human being, but especially a leader who must develop this together with tolerance to know how to guide his team.

Persuasive, this skill will help you to know how to read better in the environment in the company and to the audiences or clients

Solving problems is not as difficult as it sounds, but remember that everything has a solution. What will get you a promotion is the speed with which you solve them and the results.

Do not stop preparing:

An important aspect of applying for a position with greater responsibilities is preparation and training. Take courses, diplomas, that will allow you to enlarge your CV and work experience.

Technology and the digital age in general are advancing at high speed, so various companies must adapt to this. According to the World Economic Forum, the labor field will present a crisis in the labor field and has shown us that the future of jobs will be linked to a new industry of innovative services.

This is why “worker transferability” will be a highly sought-after skill for workers to adapt to these changes and to recognize that occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging ones.

