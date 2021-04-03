How Aave’s Integration With Polygon Will Maximize User Profits

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Aave has announced integration with Ethereum’s Polygon sidechain. In order to provide alternatives for DeFi applications to be used by everyone, the implementation will allow users to take advantage of “almost free” transactions.

With a “nascent ecosystem” made up of protocols like Quickswap and Aavegotchi, Polygon is connected to the Oracle Chainlink service. Therefore, the information that will be incorporated into the Aave protocol will be protected. Aave’s team stated:

Polygon is the opportunity for the Aave community to incorporate new types of guarantees that would naturally fit these networks.

Formerly known as MATIC, this sidechain will allow users to access the Polygon Aave marketplace to trade MATIC tokens and 6 additional assets, including the synthetic version of Bitcoin WBTC, WETH, AAVE, and USDC, USDT, and DAI stablecoins.

Aave registers high growth figures

Additionally, the integration will have a “bridge” so that assets can be “exported” to Polygon’s sidechain. In that way, users will be able to receive “part of the transaction fees” for paying for transactions on this blockchain using MATIC.

Currently, there is an active Polygon Bridge to transfer assets from Ethereum. To access the bridge, users can employ their Metamask wallet and manually add the Polygon blockchain.

According to the release, using the sidechain costs less than $ 0.01. To transfer AAVE, USDC or make withdrawals, users will pay up to $ 0.00006.

Before the implementation of EIP-1559, Aave / Polygon integration is a highly efficient alternative to optimize costs and access new tools to generate performance.

As the Aave team highlights, high fees on Ethereum can be both an impediment for some users and a hallmark of a blockchain’s success. The “demand for the use of Ethereum” has not decreased since the DeFi boom last summer.

Aave is an example of that claim. With $ 6 billion in total locked value (TVL), Aave has seen 39% liquidity growth in March of this year alone. According to the team behind the protocol:

This is driven by the organic growth of V1 and V2, as well as the new AMM market for liquidity fund tokens, which is already $ 60 million. The liquidity has been used well, generating a record level of interest and the rates of the flash loans almost reach $ 10 million.

As a bonus, Aave has been integrated with Taurus to enable an escrow solution and with Dharma to allow bank deposits directly into the protocol.

As of this writing, AAVE is trading at $ 394 with a loss of 8.67% on the daily chart. However, throughout the week the AAVE has risen 11.5%. Its numerous associations and fundamentals indicate a continuation of its uptrend for this chart.

AAVE on a correction path on the 24-hour chart. Source: AAVEUSDT Tradingview