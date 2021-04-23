How a young man became the ‘owner’ of Google Argentina for a few hours

The Argentine version of Google stopped being available for a few minutes last Wednesday. While some users on social networks wondered what was happening, the official domain registry of the country showed google.com.ar on behalf of Nicolás Kuroña, a young man who claimed to have bought it legally.

Although everything quickly returned to normal, several hypotheses were considered about what happened. They ranged from Google’s forgetting to renew the domain from Argentina to flaws in the national registry system.

In this article we analyze how it was possible that the local version of one of the most important Internet services stopped working and, even momentarily, ended up in the hands of a young Argentine.

It all started at 10:30 pm last Wednesday. If you tried to enter the Google Argentina site, you found the message: «Can’t access this website«, Followed by the error message«NXDOMAIN‘, Which means that the requested domain does not exist.

Social networks did not take long to echo what was happening. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the Google Argentina domain details on nic.ar, the website in charge of the administration and registration of domains in the country.

To everyone’s surprise, google.com.ar was registered in the name of Nicolás Kuroña. The version that the domain registration had expired quickly took hold and, therefore, an individual was able to register it. In other words, the local version of the search engine was no longer in the name of Google Inc.

Kuroña, through his Twitter account, explained that he had entered nic.ar and, seeing google.com.ar available, decided to buy the domain. “I want to clarify that I went to nic.ar, I saw the name of google.com.ar available and I legally bought it accordingly”.

On the other hand, Open Data Córdoba, an organization that tracks and traces Argentine domains, indicated that the domain was not expired. In addition, they detailed that the maturity was set for July, so the theory of maturity began to fade. At that time, the nic.ar website was no longer available.

It should be noted that when a domain reaches its expiration date in Argentina, the owner you have 30 more days to renew. While the extension time elapses, the domain has active delegation. That is: the page continues to work.

After 30 days have elapsed after expiration, the pages associated with the domain are no longer available, but the owner still has 15 more days to recover his domain. Of course: if you do not renew then, the domain is released for anyone who wishes to register it

At dawn on Thursday, the domain for the Argentine version of the search engine returned to Google, with an expiration date in July 2021. Nic Argentina explained to Hipertextual that the situation was due to a “technical inconvenience” and that “the teams are investigating the origin of the problem”. He also indicated that the domain was “about 30 minutes” on behalf of the individual and “less than 2 hours” out of service.

Google, for its part, responded to Hypertextual with the following statement: “The problem that affected access to google.com.ar has already been solved. We regret the inconvenience that this situation could have generated and we continue investigating the causes«.

