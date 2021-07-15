how a world without men works in the best-selling comic book adaptation

It is one of the most anticipated adaptations of a comic in recent times: Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra published ‘Y: The Last Man’ in Vertigo between 2002 and 2008, and on September 13 Hulu will premiere the adaptation. Here there is still no date or chain, although there are enough ballots for Disney + to issue, distributor in Spain of many productions of the channel (although many others end up on platforms such as Netflix).

The starting point of the comic is extremely simple: one day, all the men on the planet disappear … except one. A different apocalypse outbreak that denoted that the social changes of the real world clearly resonated in the comic. Today, its metaphorical power has multiplied dramatically. It remains to be seen if Hulu has somehow updated the original proposal, although the images that have been seen so far suggest a tremendously faithful adaptation.

A teaser (and some production values) that pose a world without men

This first video makes clear some statistics that raise the scope of a world without men. 95% of pilots, 85% of government officials … everything suggests that a world without men is doomed to chaos. Or not? Terrorist groups and radical feminists loom over our protagonist, the only surviving man for unknown reasons, who wants to travel to Australia in the company of his capuchin monkey to meet his girlfriend.

Eliza Clark, writer of series like ‘The Killing’ or ‘Animal Kingdom’, is the showrunner of this series starring Olivia Thirlby, Diane Lane and Ben Schnetzer. The series has taken its premise of how to make a world without men work very seriously, and from Hulu they have announced, in a decision that will undoubtedly put the nerves of viewers less friends of positive discrimination, that all the episodes of the first season have been directed by women, and that the production team has had more behind-the-scenes positions (cinematographers, production and costume designers, editors, and so on) than usual.