Tomorrow we enter the summer and the alarm state that started in March ends in Spain. We reach the so-called New Normality, and with the heat that translates into visits to swimming pools and beaches. And many people will continue to carry their Apple Watch, although the combination of water + wearables has always been disastrous.

But let’s put ourselves for a moment at the worst: you take your Apple Watch and you have bathed with it, or you have been splashed or have fallen on a surface full of water – sink, water, bathtub – what do you do?

Apple Watch and water

Apple Watch is waterproof, but not waterproof. For example, you can wear and wear the watch while you exercise (it can expose you to sweat), in the rain, and while you wash your hands. As for resistance, it depends on the model you have:

– Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch (1st generation) resistant to water and splashes, but submerging is not recommended.

– Apple Watch Series 2 and later They can be used in shallow water activities, such as swimming in the pool or in the sea. However, the Apple Watch Series 2 and later should not be used for scuba diving, water skiing, or activities involving water impacts at high speed or deep dives.

What to do if Apple Watch gets water on it

According to Apple, if the Apple Watch has gotten wet and the speaker is not sounding correctly, you should not insert any objects into the openings, for example in the microphone or speaker ports. Also, do not shake the watch so that the water runs out. According to Apple, “let the Apple Watch charge overnight” why that “could speed up the evaporation process” when the terminal warms up.

On Apple Watch Series 3 and later, barometric altimeter measurements may be less accurate if water reaches the air outlet (for example, while swimming), but “normal altimeter performance returns once the water has evaporated “

Eject water from Apple Watch with speaker

But if you have an Apple Watch Series 2 or later, you canActivate a mode that expels the water that remains in the watch using the internal speaker. When you start a swimming training, Apple Watch automatically locks the screen with Water Mode to avoid accidental touches. Once you’re done, rotate the Digital Crown to unlock the screen, and you’ll see how water residue is removed from the Apple Watch with the vibration of the speaker so that the liquid is expelled.

You can also activate this function yourself: to manually remove the water remains from Apple Watch:

Swipe up from the bottom of the sphere clock to open the Control center

Press Water lock

Tour the Digital Crown to unlock the screen

You will see how the water remains are removed from the speaker.