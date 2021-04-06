How a stakeholder group succeeded in producing the first Cardano quantum block

Compartir

Cardano inventor and IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson has celebrated the production of the platform’s first “quantum block”. Created by Cardano’s interest group Onyx, the operator claimed to have successfully used an algorithm in the IonQ quantum computer.

The stakeholder operator has set out to use this technology to give the Cardano blockchain a source of “true entropy.” On April 4, the operator posted the following message through its Twitter account:

Success! I have sampled 32k random bits from an eight qubit circuit with Hadamard gates on the Rigetti quantum computer! This is now the first candidate data block for entropy infusion on the Cardano blockchain!

Amazing to see the first quantum block of cardano https://t.co/F2sqZBSQUm – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 4, 2021

Benefits for the Cardano blockchain

Promising to provide more updates shortly, the Onyx operator confirmed that adding “true” entropy to the Cardano blockchain will allow the platform to be more secure and resistant to tampering by bad actors.

One of the use cases for this technology could be “Tamper Proof Slot Leader Selection”. Pool Stake Onyx has 4 pools. The former has 46,458,456 funds in ADA and a lifetime ROA of 5.03% with 1,800 delegates and 55 blocks produced.

The remaining groups have more than 30 million ADAs and a lifetime ROA of between 5.1% and 5.5%. The operator claimed to have implemented the practical randomness and privacy amplification approach developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London.

According to their research, the implementation of this approach was created to reduce the execution of the complexity of this process to a linear level. That way, accessible tools can be used to implement it. The research states:

We have presented the first full implementation of a protocol for the amplification of randomness and privacy. Setup, parameters, randomness post-processing, and statistical analysis were optimized for real-world quantum devices. Our protocol has linear rates in the runtime of the quantum device and maximum tolerance to noise. Post-processing of randomness was also adapted to the task of amplifying randomness and privacy.

ADA is trading at $ 1.19 with gains of 1.3% on the 24-hour chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, ADA has gains of 0.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

ADA moving sideways on the 24-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview