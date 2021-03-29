How a source of pollution is transformed into a source of energy

The global economic development of the 20th century led to the massive use of fossils, such as oil, natural gas, and coal as fuels and chemical raw materials, leading to huge emissions of carbon dioxide. as a final product of combustion and main responsible for the global warming that the Earth faces.

Today, biomass-based renewable energy sources have gained great importance with the firm intention of replacing oil consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. This is where biofuels come in. One of these biofuels is biogas released in the anaerobic digestion of different natural organic wastes.

What exactly is biogas?

It occurs after bacteria break down organic materials (plant and animal products) in an oxygen-free environment, a process called anaerobic digestion. Biogas systems use anaerobic digestion to recycle these organic materials, turning them into biogas, which contains energy (gas) and valuable soil products (liquid and solid).

While it is true that anaerobic digestion already takes place in nature, in landfills and in some livestock manure management systems, it can be optimized, control and contain using an anaerobic digester. Biogas contains approximately 50-70% methane, 30-40% carbon dioxide and traces of other gases.

The basic bioenergy process involves the conversion of organic material into a final product, including biogas, which can then be used to produce energy. The main raw materials used are food waste, agricultural fertilizers and manure and crop residues.