How a simple CMOS battery can make all the PS4 on the market useless | Gaming

They have discovered a critical PS4 bug that can lead to a fatal error on the console. And it is that, if the CMOS battery of the equipment is exhausted and cannot communicate with the PSN servers, our console will not be able to read physical or digital games. It seems that the solution is simple, charge the battery, but the issue is somewhat more complex.

Although PS5 -analysis- is already on the market, PS4 is a console that has a lot of life ahead of it. It seems that Sony will continue to support the veteran machine (remember it is from November 2013) with releases of its internal studies, at least, for the next few months, but if we look at a few years in the future, we may not be able to remember any of those wonderful experiences that he has given us.

And it is that, several users have been investigating a curious and, at the same time, fatal error for PS4 if a series of factors are met. The Does it Play? was the one who threw the first stone on Twitter with a document in which they wondered what might happen if the CMOS battery ran out of the plate and the servers of PSN to synchronize the data of the console and Sony itself stopped working.

Before further, we must say that a CMOS battery is the typical ‘button’ battery that have the motherboards of a PC, something that you can easily see if you have a desktop computer, and they have a useful life, on average, of about 10 years, although it all depends on the use, since if the system is not used with regularity, life is less. That battery is also in GameBoy game cartridges, for example, as well as dozens of other systems.

What this battery does is save BIOS and system information, such as the time of the same and the date, something key for a team to function properly and, if it is used up, it is necessary to change it.

Going back to the PS4 CMOS battery, that it runs out is just one of the possible problems, which will happen sooner or later and the solution seems simple, right? However … it is not. And is that, Does it Play? suggested that if the battery runs out and the PSN servers stop working or we cannot connect the console to the Sony servers, you could not play physical or digital games.

That is, PS4 would be useless and another user, Forest_Reviews, has verified precisely this. Buying a PS4 Slim, deliberately draining its battery by increasing the necessary voltage and disconnecting the console from the servers, the console cannot read physical games … nor digital ones. Specifically, error CE-30391-6 appears.

Why? Basically, it seems that this CMOS stack is the one in charge of communicating the board with the servers and, in addition to the system date and time linked to Sony to avoid hacking the console, it is responsible for linking the trophy information.

This is a huge problem for the preservation of the software, especially in some Sony consoles that are not backward compatible, something that does happen with Xbox, because if a retro console runs out of battery, we can change it, set a new date and voila, we could continue playing, but in a future in which PSN may cease to exist, we could not use PS4.

This is not the first time that this has happened to Sony

Following this information, Journalists like John Linneman of Digital Foundry have confirmed that the issue also affects PS3 and PS VitaHowever, it is something different. And it is that, in the case of those two consoles, we could not play digital titles, which must be validated online, but we could play physical games.

Sony could solve this with a Firmware update that, for example, bridges the trophies and does not depend on the Internet connection. That is, in the case of PS3 and PS Vita, everything is local (as long as the game is in physical format, of course), but in the case of PS4, as the trophies must be validated online, any game would stop working.

And honestly, once this has been discovered, Sony should react and update their system so that PS4 does not become a paperweight, as it could do with some positive publicity after the recent announcements of the closing of the PSP Store, PS Vita and PS3, as well as complaints from users that they can no longer install some PS3 titles.

Yes indeed, in a utopia where PSN always exists, the only thing that would be necessary would be to change the battery, turn on the console and connect it to the Internet, but it is something for which, as we are seeing in recent years, we cannot put our hands on fire.