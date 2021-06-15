How a simple app can save the lives of epilepsy patients

People with epilepsy will soon have a new mobile application, LepsiApp, developed by Neuraxpharm. This application, which can only be used as a result of the neurologist invitation, is in the testing phase and, foreseeably, could be ready for use by patients from September or October. But LepsiApp is different from other applications that can be found in the stores of our smartphones, how is it different from the rest?

Before talking more about LepsiApp, it is important to note that “epilepsy is one of the most common diseases in the world and affects 1 in 100 people. It usually appears in the elderly or children. And it is a chronic disease,” he explains through of the telephone the doctor Angel Aledo Serrano, neurologist at the epilepsy unit of the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid. Moreover, even people who do not have this disease can also have “isolated” epileptic seizures and this would affect 1 in 10 people, according to Aledo Serrano.

Epilepsy affects one in every 100 people and is chronic, usually appearing during childhood

We usually seizures relate to seizures; but there is another type. These others are focal seizures, which appear in a “brain focus.” Some people present what are called auras, that is, as signs that a crisis has started. These symptoms can range from having vision changes (blind spots, bright lights, etc.) to tingling in a part of the face or body. “Imagine a focus of the brain in which there are electrical currents and from there it passes to the rest of the brain”, explains Aledo Serrano. That first place signals the person that the crisis is starting and, hopefully, they can “get into position or get the medication ready.”

This is important because crises can appear at any time. We know that there are factors, such as sleep, stress or even the type of diet in some cases, can affect epileptic seizures. That is why it is so important that people with this disease have a record with all those previous factors; in addition to collecting how the epileptic crisis has been, for example how long it has lasted or the symptoms that have occurred. All this helps the neurologist or pediatric neurologist to better understand what treatment to give each patient according to the characteristics of the epilepsy.

The SOS button that will save lives

Among the different functionalities of the application, which we will talk about later, is the SOS button, which could save lives. It is not the only one, but it makes it different from other similar applications; although there are few dedicated to epilepsy, according to Luis Poveda, product manager at Neuraxpharm, to Ezanime.net

Let’s go back to the auras to understand how this app button can save lives. The auras appear as a sign that the seizure has begun and a crucial time is played to hit the emergency button. “By pressing the button, a countdown will be activated, which is a configurable time in the application, it can be one minute or whatever the patient and the doctor determine. Once it reaches zero, your contacts will be notified (previously configured). This means that your loved ones will receive an email and / or message with your coordinates “, says Poveda. In this way, they can call the patient with epilepsy once the crisis is over and know how they are.” It is a great advantage for them. patients; to generate tranquility for their loved ones and even the patient himself “, he indicates.

This is LepsiApp

“One of the functionalities of this application is new crisis. There you can add all that information at the moment so that it is not lost”

But this button is not the only interesting function of the application. “Patients with epilepsy have visits with neurologists every six months or every year, more or less. If you have a seizure, many of the symptoms or possible triggers (sleep deprivation, for example) that can help improve the diagnosis they can be forgotten over time, “explains Poveda. Therefore, when it takes time to return to the query “the patient cannot convey that information well”. “One of the functionalities of this application is new crisis. There you can add all that information at the moment so that it is not lost. The information goes to a web page to which only your doctor has access and the neurologist will see everything what has happened since the last consultation, “he adds from the other end of the phone line.

Aledo Serrano also explains that the transmission of this information by patients or their parents is very important. “Usually a record is made by hand; there are parents who take it very seriously and bring you graphs, “says the neurologist. And this so can the application, for example with the time that epileptic seizures last.

But is it safe to put the data related to my illness in this application? Poveda explains that the information will only be available to doctors. “We can know how many patients there are, but we cannot see the medical history,” he illustrates. In addition, the server is in Strasbourg, that is, within the European Union. “And it complies with all the legislation”, indicates the Neuraxpharm product manager.

Medical recommendation application

The difference is that now with this application, the new generations, more accustomed to technology, They will be able to do it through it and the information will go directly to your doctor. It is also essential to point out that the use or not of this application will depend on the neurologist or neuropediatrician: “This application must be recommended to you by a doctor, that is different from other health applications. The innovative thing is that it is recommended by a doctor and to be able to access a neurologist or neuropediatrician has to give you access, “says Poveda.

In fact, it is the specialist himself who has to discharge the patient. Once done, the person with epilepsy will receive in their email the username and password to access the application, explains the product manager at Neuraxpharm.

In addition to the options of the emergency button, new crisis or medical history; there’s also information on epilepsy developed by specialists; are recorded in Audio crises in case the patient needs them and you can also add medical tests that they are doing to patients with epilepsy.

Two years of work with neurologists

With the pandemic, chronic patients have had less access to their specialists or have had to switch to video calls to be able to attend them. So the appearance of this type of application could seem to come from there. But not. It’s more, the idea came up two years ago. “We discussed the idea with Dr. Salas Puig to see the needs of his epileptic patients and they found several barriers with which they are in their day to day “, says Poveda.

“For example, in geographical movements, since they do not have their medical history, it is very difficult to make a good diagnosis or follow-up if they have a crisis. And, on the other hand, in the transition from neuropediatrics to neurology. Because, although many times They are within the same hospital, as they are different services, many times there is not a good transition of information. It is not frequent, but sometimes it happens. Especially with removals in between “ Luis Poveda, product manager at Neuraxpharm.

Several patients with epilepsy already try LepsiApp

“The application is fully operational,” says Poveda. However, it is in a first phase of testing in which each doctor will be able to discharge five patients to try the LepsiApp. “The objective is that they give us a first feedback on the usability and usefulness of the application. That is, that it is easily manageable, that it adds value.” “The goal is to achieve 400 patients before summer“.

“At first we had thought to invite 80; but due to the interest generated, they have finally been 93”

And how many neurologists are participating in this trial? “At first we had planned to invite 80; but due to the interest generated, it has finally been 93 neurologists and neuropediatricians”, says Poveda. “On September or October, coinciding with the national epilepsy congresses, we will make the application known to all neurologists in Spain so that whoever wants to can recommend it to their patients. The idea is to tell the experience of use to the rest of their patients and that the doctors who want to can start using it, “he details.

“You can tell that it is an application developed by neurologists”, says Aleda Serrano over the phone. He is one of the neurologists participating in this first test, although he has not yet decided which five patients to recommend using the application.

In short, LepsiApp is an application developed by neurologists for their patients with epilepsy. And probably, for the new generations it is the best way to collect all the information that will help improve the diagnosis and control the disease. Technology, once again, is at the service of patients and over time we will see this type of applications for chronic diseases more and more times.

