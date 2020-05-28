© Dreamstime / Dreamstime / TNS

MIAMI – For Vantanna Tarver (a 37-year-old Tampa resident) the cost of reuniting with her Jamaican boyfriend after he was taken into custody by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was high.

Four thousand dollars.

That’s the amount of bail Tarver had to pay to get her boyfriend out of detention, an amount he couldn’t pay with the income he gets from two cleaning jobs.

“It was very expensive,” he confessed.

To raise the money, Tarver turned to the Capital Good Fund, a nonprofit lender that helps members of working-class immigrant communities navigate the costs and complexities of the U.S. immigration system.

“When I got the loan, it took a lot of weight off me. It was a miracle,” he said. “I don’t think it would have gone any other way unless he sold things at a pawn shop, which he didn’t want to do.”

Now free, Tarver’s boyfriend awaits his next court date, which will determine if he will be allowed to stay in the United States.

“It was a great relief for both of them when they were able to get out,” said Tarver.

Immigration procedures (including applying for family members abroad and submitting green card applications to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service, or USCIS) can easily lead to bills of four digits or more, especially when lawyers are asked to help navigate a notoriously complex legal system.

The high costs of high-risk procedures can cause desperate, low-income immigrants to fall prey to fraudulent notary schemes, or to borrow from lenders who service salaries and titles and charge high interest, leaving consumers trapped in spirals of debt. In Florida, those loans charge an average of 278 percent annual interest, accruing hundreds of millions of dollars in fees each year.

Capital Good Fund, a Rhode-Island-based nonprofit that offers many types of personal loans, presents itself as a better, non-predatory alternative.

The organization’s immigration loans range from $ 700 to $ 20,000, with annual interest rates of between 16 and 24 percent.

The money can be used to cover almost all immigration-related expenses, including filing fees with USCIS and the cost of legal representation (a crucial investment for people involved in complex proceedings like deportation defense. or family requests). Borrowers like Tarver can also use loans to pay immigration detention bonds. They average about $ 7,700 at the Krome ICE Detention Center in Miami-Dade.

“Using the money itself can mean the difference between the terror of being deported and being able to live and work here legally,” said Andy Posner, founder and CEO of Capital Good Fund. “The immediate benefit is feeling safe in this country. Immigrants, whether documented or not, are eligible for loans.”

“We will lend regardless of immigration status,” Posner said. “We don’t ask.”

Since its founding in 2009, the Capital Good Fund has loaned a total of about $ 9.9 million. Although immigration loans make up a modest portion of that number (about 12 percent), they are an important part of the Florida nonprofit’s operations, which started in 2017.

Of the 271 immigration loans Capital Good Fund has funded in its business history, 187 have been made to Florida clients. Immigration loans are available in other states, including Rhode Island, Delaware, and Illinois.

To qualify, borrowers must visit the nonprofit’s website, available in English and Spanish, and submit two months of bank statements, as well as a referral form from an immigration attorney and a copy of the government issued identification. About 40 percent of applications are approved.

To further assist Spanish speakers, the company’s employees are bilingual. The process takes two business days.

“We are competing with many who pay on wages that are much more expensive but very fast, so we have to be as fast as possible,” Posner said.

As the Trump administration enlists to raise the price of key immigration benefits (a recent proposal would increase the rates associated with lawful permanent residency and citizenship applications by 79 and 83 percent, respectively), financing services Immigrants like Capital Good Fund may soon see an increase in demand.

To help immigration loans gain traction within hard-to-reach immigrant communities, the Capital Good Fund has partnered with a network of certified attorneys and nonprofit legal organizations, presenting service to clients as a way to help cover the cost of fees.

Lawyers see the settlement as a win for everyone. They receive payment for their services in advance, and immigrants ensure access to the kind of legal remedies that make a successful resolution of their immigration case more likely.

Christian Veras, a Miami Gardens-based immigration attorney, has worked with Capital Good Fund for the past three years. He claims that clients who do not have sufficient funds to prepay for his services make up “a large part” of his clientele.

“Before, there was really no solution for clients who needed money to keep me, they just couldn’t get it,” Veras said. “So this is a lifesaver for them. Otherwise, it’s a matter of choosing what to do. Are you going to pay the rent this month, or are you going to hire an attorney to help your family?”

