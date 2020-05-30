San Miguel Petapa is a city in Guatemala that from one day to the next entered a state of emergency due to infections detected by coronavirus.

On May 23, the Ministry of Health of the Central American country reported that 201 people from that population contracted the disease in a maquiladora factory.

The authority went on to say, according to the Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre, that a single person was the beginning of the epidemiological link, although later that version was questioned by experts and the staff of the same factory.

The first confirmed infections were detected a few days before and, from that moment, containment measures began to be taken until a state of emergency was declared in the city of 125,000 inhabitants.

First there were 24 cases, but in less than five days it was confirmed that two hundred people had contracted the virus.

The maquiladora where the outbreak occurred is a textile production center where around 900 people work.

“Impressive alarm”

“A positive patient was detected and his epidemiological linkHowever, by presidential mandate, the Ministry of Health is the only one that can detail, provide data and other aspects of covid-19 positive patients, “said the Guatemalan Social Security Institute.



Guatemala is one of the countries with the lowest number of confirmed infections in Latin America. THE PRESS / .

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor, Mynor Morales, stated that what happened at the factory represents a «awesome alarm«.

“We are asking for emergency all the institutions that attend us and help us,” said the municipal authority.

Given the vertiginous multiplication of infections, local governments chose to reinforce measures of containment and social distancing.

After the outbreak, the Guatemalan authorities assured that coronavirus tests were applied to all the maquiladora workers.



Public transportation is paralyzed in San Miguel Petapa, Guatemala, after the emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak. THE PRESS / .

Given what happened, the mayor of San Miguel Petapa announced that the factory will remain closed.

K.P. Textil Guatemala stopped its activities in the second week of May and was preparing to resume functions on May 27, however the outbreak detected prevented it.

Factory spokesmen questioned the version that one of its workers caused the avalanche of infections.

The company also assured that while it was operating, “all security protocols” were followed.

In a conversation with Guatemalan media, the head of the textile area, Juan Reyes, indicated that only the administrative part remained in office, while the workers stopped going to the plant.

“The owner of the factory informed us that if any positive case arose, it would close immediately, so when we found out that the first occurred, all the personnel were sent to their home,” said the representative of K.P. Guatemala Textile.



The Guatemalan government watching carrying out tests of covid-19 in the streets of the capital. THE PRESS / .

The company maintains that it is very difficult to verify that the outbreak of contagions has started with a single person from the factory.

Guatemala exceeded 4,000 confirmed infections on May 28 and is one of the Latin American countries with the fewest people affected by covid-19.

Meanwhile, José Ortiz, epidemiologist and administrator of the Guatemalan coronavirus observatory, points out that it is not credible that a person infected 200 and that the Ministry of Health must make an epidemiological investigation to determine where they were infected.

“It’s hard. There what happened is that several of them from different places have already been infected. It is the most translatable that a person infects 200, our surveillance system does not go as far. Those 200 workers who tested positive must find out where they come from, it is very likely that they would become infected in their homes or on the road. The person in the maquila may have infected 200 people, but not 200, “the expert told Prensa Libre.

Ortiz maintains that the case of the 201 infected must be brought to a epidemiological investigation of each patient to establish who they had contact with.



