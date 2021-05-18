How a healthy diet is key to building immunity against Covid

While the Covid-19 vaccine did give us a break, we cannot lower our guard. The second wave of the virus is wreaking havoc across the United States, and it has also been proven that new mutations also affect the younger population. Fortunately, it has been proven that a healthy body and strong immunity can greatly increase the chances of fighting the virus, it is well known that a healthy and balanced diet is the basis for achieving this. Not surprisingly, throughout the pandemic, eating healthy has been one of the most important and determining habitsUltimately, what we eat and drink affects our body’s ability to prevent, fight, and recover from infections.

The truth is that although there are no foods or dietary supplements to prevent or cure COVID-19 infection, following a diet rich in whole foods with great medicinal potential is important to support the functioning of the immune system. In addition, good nutrition is also key to reduce the chances of developing other health problems, as are chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and some types of cancer, and combat comorbidities.

What are the basics of a healthy diet against Covid?

1. Eat a variety of foods, including fruits and vegetables

The body needs a large amount of nutrients and micronutrients. Fortunately, there are a wide variety of foods, their combination is key to creating a balanced one that provides everything the body needs. It is essential to consume in a balanced way from all the food groups: whole grains such as wheat, corn and rice, legumes such as lentils and beans, many fresh fruits and vegetables, with good sources of protein of animal origin (for example, meat, fish, eggs and milk). It is also important to bet on the consumption of whole grain products such as corn, millet, oats, wheat and brown rice; they are very rich in fiber which is associated with great benefits to promote weight loss, improve digestive and cardiovascular health.

Balance diet. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Limit your sugar intake

The excessive consumption of sugar is considered one of the most dangerous habits for health, since it usually causes a long list of chronic diseases. It is one of the main causes of obesity, it can cause diabetes, insulin resistance, inflammation, mental and cardiovascular health problems. It can also increase the risk of cancer. Therefore it is important to control sugar consumption, which is in a long list of processed foods such as sweets, desserts, soft drinks, sugary drinks, fruit juices, energy drinks, tea and some dairy products. Bet on the consumption of fresh fruits, low-fat yogurt, pure chocolate and leave the desserts for special occasions and in small portions.

Foods rich in sugar. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Avoid excess salt

Another constant dietary warning from medical experts is limit salt intakeAlthough it is an essential nutrient for the functioning of the body, moderation is essential. It is no secret to say that too much salt is a direct cause of hypertension and consequently heart failure, heart attack, kidney problems, fluid retention, stroke and osteoporosis. Salt is one of the main depressants of the immune system and makes us more prone to suffer from all kinds of diseases. It is essential to avoid all kinds of processed foods, fast foods, canned goods, sauces and condiments, they shine for their high sodium content and they cause us to exceed the requirements per day by much. The recommendations established by the World Health Organization (WHO) advise limiting salt intake to 5 grams (equivalent to a teaspoon) per day, cook at home and use spices as a condiment.

Sal. / Photo: Pexels

4. Eat moderate amounts of healthy fats and oils.

In recent years the consumption of fat in the diet had been somewhat controversial, today we know that choosing healthy fat sources benefits the body and is even related to weight loss. The excessive consumption of saturated fat is related to multiple health problems such as obesity, heart disease and fatty liver. However, betting on the consumption of healthy fats is essential to guarantee adequate nutrition and above all plays an essential role in a strong immune system. Bet on the consumption of olive oil, soy or corn, avocado and nuts. Choose white meats like poultry and fish, which are generally lower in fat than red meats; and limit the consumption of processed meats. Select low-fat or reduced-fat versions of milk and dairy products. Avoid processed, baked and fried foods that contain industrially produced trans fats. It is also important to pay attention to the cooking methods, try steaming or boiling instead of frying the food.

Healthy fats. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Avoid alcohol consumption

Alcohol is not part of a healthy diet. Its consumption deteriorates physical, mental and emotional health, also depresses the immune system and makes us more prone to all kinds of diseases. Its frequent intake increases body inflammation, impairs liver and kidney function, increases the risk of cancer, heart disease, mental and leads to sleep disturbances, which seriously affect well-being and health.

Alcohol. / Photo: Pixabay

