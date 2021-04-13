How A Former CIA Director Showed That Bitcoin Use In Crime Is On The Down

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Former acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Michael Morell, wrote a report titled “An Analysis of the Use of Bitcoin in Illicit Finance.” The former official had been working for the Agency for more than 33 years.

Published by the Crypto Council for Innovation, Morell’s research attempts to refute a thesis defended by many authorities around the world: Bitcoin is a tool to finance cybercrime and other illicit activities.

Morell sees Bitcoin as having growing momentum and widespread use as a store of value. Backed by companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy, the cryptocurrency is experiencing a huge wave of adoption.

To achieve his goal, Morell consulted many experts in financial services, payment systems, global intelligence, and even former senior government officials. The former CIA director himself used to believe that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are a convenient way to send money anonymously.

However, the investigation changed his mind. He was able to reach important conclusions: the use of Bitcoin as an illicit financing tool is “significantly exaggerated” and:

The blockchain ledger on which Bitcoin transactions are recorded is an underused forensic tool that can be used more widely by law enforcement and the intelligence community to identify and disrupt illicit activities.

The financial use of Bitcoin is predominantly legal

Research by the former CIA Director indicates that there is no data to support two of the most common claims that regulators make when it comes to Bitcoin.

First, that its use for illicit financial transactions is growing. Second, this is the primary use case for cryptocurrency. The report says:

(…) The common belief that Bitcoin is used primarily and increasingly for illicit financing purposes is “uninformed and not based on data” and that “there are no figures or methodologies” to support it.

Source: Chainalysis

Results from controversial analytics firm Chainalysis indicate that of total Bitcoin activity, dating from 2017 to 2020, less than 1% is used for non-legal purposes.

Other data provided by analytics firm CipherTrace claims that of the total BTC trading volume, only 0.5% can be attributed to illicit activities. In contrast, the use of fiat currencies in non-legal transactions is estimated to be in the order of 2% to 4%. The report says:

A former CIA analyst added credibility to previous estimates due in part to the difference in overall volume – most illicit activity still takes place in the traditional banking system and not through cryptocurrency.

Therefore, Morell concluded that the illicit use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies “is not higher than it is in the traditional banking system.”

Bitcoin is trading at $ 63,063 with a 4.9% gain on the last day. On the weekly and monthly chart, BTC has gains of 7.5% and 2.9% respectively.

BTC maintains its uptrend on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview