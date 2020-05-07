The jobs that will not return after the covid-19 pandemic 2:50

London (CNN Business) – In Europe, governments are paying nearly 39 million people who work part-time or who do not work, a record level of support that will determine the region’s ability to emerge from the deep recession caused by the coronavirus.

As never before, European countries rely on programs that encourage struggling companies to retain employees but reduce their working hours. Then the state subsidizes part of their pay, in some countries it pays up to 80% of the average salary.

Unlike the system widely used in the United States, where employers fire workers who then need to apply for government benefits, programs like Germany’s “Kurzarbeit,” which translates into “short-term work,” maintain the relationship between employers and their employees, helping work resume quickly once business recovers.

It has been effective in the past. Kurzarbeit is credited with helping prevent mass layoffs in Germany after the 2008 global financial crisis, and by allowing manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Daimler to rapidly increase production to meet China’s growing demand.

But the current uptake is unprecedented. “It is huge,” said Alexander Hijzen, a labor economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In Germany, up to one in four employees may be in short-term work programs, according to Hijzen. In France and Italy, the number increases to one in three workers or more.

“Better than unemployment”

In Europe, where it is more difficult to hire and fire workers, employees have many protections and many are covered by collective bargaining agreements: short-term work programs have long been popular, and are well known to both employers and employees. .

Kurzarbeit, the region’s best-known short-term work program, has roots that go back a century, and has often been tapped to protect jobs in Germany since the oil crisis in the 1970s.

“Kurzarbeit is better than unemployment,” former German Labor Minister Walter Arendt told Der Spiegel magazine in 1973.

This appears to have been true during the recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis. German employment fell just 1% despite economic output falling 7%, according to Berenberg Bank economist Florian Hense. In the United States, where gross domestic product fell by 4%, employment fell by a more significant 5.4%.

Some economists argue that other factors, such as how companies tabulate overtime pay and the slow rate of hiring that led to the recession, likely played a role in limiting job losses as well.

But there is agreement that the German system, in which the Government covers between 60% and 67% of the payment for hours not worked, generally fulfills its purpose. It is especially useful in an economy that struggles with a shortage of skilled labor and where employers want to hold on to the workers they have trained.

“It is the right way to share the burden between government, employers and employees,” said Hense.

Programs like Kurzarbeit and France’s “chômage partiel” are adequate for the coronavirus crisis, at least in the short term. Designed to tackle a short-lived economic shock, they are serving as a bridge for companies and workers until governments begin to lift closure measures aimed at containing the pandemic. The UK has adopted its own version to deal with the current crisis, and up to 6.3 million British workers are now enrolled in the three-month program.

This could give Europe an edge in its recovery, allowing the region’s economies to restart quickly and efficiently as demand recovers. However, problems could arise if the activity is not as resilient as expected. People may need to convince themselves to leave their homes for regular shopping, and work from home is expected to continue for some time.

“This time, a lot will depend on demand and how economic activity in general will recover,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist in Germany at the Dutch bank ING. “If it does, Germany is extremely well prepared.”

Unprecedented scale

If the crisis lasts longer than expected, however, the sheer number of people using the programs will stretch the funds to the limit. And temporary programs, such as the UK variant, could lead people to go from leave to unemployment if work is not recovered soon.

The German government, which expanded its program when the coronavirus closures arrived, is now subsidizing the wages of approximately 10.1 million people, according to investment bank UBS. That compares with the 1.4 million people at the height of the global financial crisis.

A survey conducted by the Ifo Institute in Germany this week found that 99% of restaurants and 97% of hotels in the country are using the Kurzarbeit program, as well as 94% of companies in the automotive sector. The average in all industries is 50%.

In France, the government says 11.3 million people are benefiting from the “chômage partiel”. Short-term work programs also cover 7.7 million Italians and 3.4 million Spaniards.

The European Commission wants countries to step up their efforts and has said it will issue loans to member states on concessional terms to finance such programs.

But Klaus Wohlrabe, Ifo’s chief pollster, warned that they can only buy time for so long. UBS estimates that short-term work programs in the eurozone currently cost 1.5% of GDP and will become more expensive every week.

“For companies, short-term work is a way to cover a period of low sales,” Wohlrabe said in a statement. “However, if this period continues long enough, we will also see jobs cut entirely.”

The European Commission said on Wednesday it expects the EU unemployment rate to rise from 6.7% in 2019 to 9% in 2020 before falling to 8% in 2021.

Some economists also wonder whether short-term work programs could prevent a necessary reallocation of jobs within the economy. There may be no work in the travel sector, for example, but farmers need help to harvest. However, these programs are designed to maintain the status quo.

The United States is watching

In the United States, where 30 million people have applied for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March and the unemployment rate for April is expected to reach 16%, economists are closely watching Europe’s efforts.

Versions of the short-term work programs, known as “job sharing,” operate in 26 US states. USA, allowing employers to choose to allow employees to receive unemployment benefits for lost hours.

The federal government wants more companies to take advantage of this option, and encouraged its use by including funds in the $ 2 trillion stimulus package approved last month. But so far, the number of companies taking advantage of these programs seems limited.

Only 62,300 Americans received job-sharing benefits during the week ending April 11, according to the latest data from the US Department of Labor.

Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics at the University of Michigan and chief economist at the Labor Department of former President Barack Obama, believes that part of this has to do with conscience; Companies in the United States are less likely to know that such programs exist than companies in Europe.

But the EE programs. USA they are not designed for when the job has completely dried, Stevenson noted. In Germany, workers can receive up to two-thirds of their wages, even if they don’t work at all.

Shared work in the United States could be more useful as states begin to reopen their economies. In that environment, it makes sense to encourage employers to get their entire workforce back, even for short hours, Stevenson said.

“That permanent destruction of the relationship between employer, [empleado] and work, which can cause long-term unemployment, with people leaving the workforce, “he said,” can lead to big problems. “

Countries that can control unemployment during the pandemic could enjoy greater economic rebounds than places where workers cannot maintain ties with their employers. In Europe, short-term work programs could be the deciding factor, if they do not become too large to manage.

“It is one reason why we think a prolonged recession is not a deal made in Europe, and Europe could do better than the United States,” said Hense de Berenberg. “We will see.”

