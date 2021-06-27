Hovland, first Norwegian to win on the European Tour and Campillo, 3rd in Munich

Norwegian Viktor Hovland made history this Sunday by becoming the first Norwegian in taking a title from European Circuit, in this case, the BMW International Open, played in Munich (Germany), in which he won with a total card of 269 strokes (19 under par), ahead of the German Martin kaymer (-17) and Spanish Jorge Campillo (-fifteen).

The Norwegian, number 14 in the world, added his first title on the European circuit, third in his professional career after his two victories on the PGA Tour.

Last season Hovland was the first Norwegian to win a tournament on the US circuit by winning the Puerto Rico Open. At the beginning of this season, he did the same at the Mayakoba Classic, in Riviera Maya (Mexico).

On the Munich tour, Hovland made a remarkable performance, with a third stellar day in which he attacked the lead with -8. In the last round he made his worst record in the tournament after signing a card of 70 strokes (-2) with 4 birdies and 2 bogeys.

However, it was worth him to overcome, by two strokes, the German Martin Kaymer, eleven times champion on the European circuit, winner of the PGA Championship (2010) and from United States Open (2014), to date his last victory

After three irregular days, Kaymer made 64 hits this Sunday (-8) that helped him to tie up second place ahead of Jorge Campillo from Cáceres, who this Sunday beat the field by the minimum (71, -1).

Of the rest of the Spanish, they beat the field Sergio García and Pablo Larrazábal with -10, Adrián Otaegui with -8, Alejandro Cañizares with -6, Nacho Elvira with -4 and Sebastián García Rodríguez with -2.