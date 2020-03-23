Houston Rockets – Minnesota Timberwolves: Results, summary and live statistics of the NBA game

Houston rockets prevailed as a local to Minnesota Timberwolves by 117-111 in a new day of the NBA. Locals come from losing at home with Orlando Magic by 106-126, while the visitors also lost at home with New Orleans Pelicans 107-120, so after the match they added a total of four defeats in a row. Houston rocketsWith this result, it is consolidated in Play-off positions with 40 games won out of 64 played. For his part, Minnesota TimberwolvesAfter the game, he would be out of the Play-off positions with 19 games won out of 64 played. Follow the NBA classification after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the visitors, in fact, they got a partial 12-0 and went on to win by nine points (2-11) until concluding with a 26-35. Later, during the second quarter, the local team cut distances on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 26-21. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 52-56 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter the locals managed to overcome the result, in fact, they got a partial during this quarter from 10-0 and made the maximum difference (three points) at the end of the quarter and the fourth ended with a partial result of 31- 24 (and a total 83-80). Finally, in the last quarter Houston rockets They distanced themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, the team got a quarter in this quarter 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 15 points (102-87) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 34-31. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 117-111 in favor of the locals.

During the meeting they highlighted James Harden Y Russell Westbrook for his contributions to the team, after getting 37 points, seven assists and four rebounds and 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team highlighted D’Angelo Russell Y Juancho Hernangomez, with 28 points, five assists and six rebounds and 18 points and 10 rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Houston rockets will be against Los Angeles Lakers in the Staples Center, while in the next meeting, Minnesota Timberwolves you will see the faces with Oklahoma City Thunder in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the entire NBA schedule.