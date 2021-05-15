Houston Rockets beat LA Clippers 122-115

May 15, 2021 at 05:53 CEST

Houston Rockets managed to win at home against LA Clippers by 122-115 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Los angeles lakers by 124-122. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Charlotte hornets by 90-113. Houston Rockets, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 17 games won out of 71 played, while LA Clippers it continues in play-off positions with 47 victories in 71 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and ended with a 30-33. Later, the second quarter also had alternations on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 43-36. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 73-69 in the light.

During the third quarter the local team increased its difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-2 and extended the difference to a maximum of 17 points (103-86) and ended with a partial result of 32- 24 (and a 105-93 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the players of the visiting team reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial of 10-0, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 17-22, thus ending the match with a final result of 122-115 in favor of the locals.

The triumph of Houston Rockets It was due in part thanks to 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds from Kelly Olynyk and the 20 points, an assist and three rebounds of Jae’Sean Tate. The 23 points and an assist of Luke kennard and the 17 points and six rebounds of Jay scrubb they were not enough for LA Clippers won the match.

The next clash of Houston Rockets will be against Atlanta Hawks in the State Farm Arena, while LA Clippers you will see the faces with Oklahoma city thunder in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.