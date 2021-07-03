Houston Dynamo host Cincinnati

07/03/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Next Sunday at 02:30 the Major League Soccer match will be played that will face the Houston Dynamo and to Cincinnati in the BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Houston Dynamo He faces the match of the fifteenth day with the desire to add more points to his classification table after having drawn 1-1 against the Real salt lake in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in three of the 11 games played to date and have managed to score 15 goals for and 16 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Cincinnati he won his last two matches of the competition against him Toronto fc away from home and the Chicago Fire out of his field, by 0-2 and 0-1 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Houston Dynamo. Before this match, the Cincinnati he had won three of the nine games played in Major League Soccer this season and has conceded 17 goals against and scored nine goals.

Regarding home performance, the Houston Dynamo has a balance of three wins and two draws in five games played at home, indicative that the Cincinnati may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match At home, the Cincinnati they have lost twice and drawn once in their six games so far, making them quite a strong away-field rival that the hosts will have to face.

In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Houston Dynamo. The last match they played on Houston Dynamo and the Cincinnati In this competition it was in July 2019 and ended with a result of 3-2 for the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the Houston Dynamo they are ahead of the visiting team with a four-point advantage. The team of Tab Ramos He comes into the game in fifth position and with 14 points before the game. For their part, the visitors have 10 points and occupy the eleventh position in the tournament.