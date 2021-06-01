Houston commemorates George Floyd’s death anniversary

USA: George Floyd’s death anniversary commemorated in Houston.

Miami World / AP

Religious leaders, musical guests, artists of the spoken word and politicians converged on a concert in Houston, George Floyd’s hometown, to mark the anniversary of his death.

Pastors Remus E. Wright and Mia K. Wright welcomed the Floyd family to The Fountain of Praise Church – the scene of one of Floyd’s funeral services – on Sunday, with more than 450 viewers following a broadcast on I live on Facebook.

“It has been an incredible and emotional year, so much pain and loss, so much anguish and anxiety, protests around the world, the insurrection on Capitol Hill, but I guarantee you one thing: none of us will forget May 25, 2020, the day that George Floyd’s life was taken from us, ”said Pastor Mia Wright.

Floyd, black, died last year after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Cauvin pinned his neck on his knee for 9 1/2 minutes, and Floyd begged to be allowed to breathe. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and demands for changes in the United States police force. Chauvin was fired for Floyd’s death and later found guilty of manslaughter and manslaughter at trial.

“The tragedy of Floyd’s murder deepens even as your strength to seek justice unleashed a very late wave of protests,” voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams told the Floyd family.

Guests included Democratic politicians such as US Rep. Al Green; the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner; Houston Acting Deputy Mayor Martha Castex-Tatum and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. Others were musical artists like Trae Tha Truth; Grammy nominees Geene Moore Jr. and Major, as well as Grammy-winning gospel singer Tamel Mann.

The concert organized by the George Floyd Foundation is among the events held in various parts of the country to commemorate the anniversary. The foundation was created by the Floyd brothers in his honor to help combat racial inequality between the black and brown communities.

“On behalf of our family, we appreciate your lending us your voices tonight, but also for the past year that has been a historic movement in our nation and the world,” said Foundation President and Floyd’s first cousin Shareeduh Mcgee. , who thanked celebrities, athletes, politicians, artists, educators pastors, press personalities, corporations and others. “Tonight, we say thank you.”