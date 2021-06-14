Houston Astros are 2021 MLB’s best offensive team without sign stealing

The Houston Astros They are the ones who hit the most so far this season in the MLB 2021 without any sign theft.

The offensive talent of Houston Astros since 2015 it has been questioned for that theft of signs, even the World Series has an asterisk for multiple chroniclers and fans.

However, this team has shown that they are good offensively, after Sunday’s match, the Astros lead the pack. MLB on:

AVE (274) OBP (344) OPS (789) H (619) R (358) RBI (339)

While they are sub-leaders in

All the Astros hitters have been at an excellent level with the wood, especially Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Michael Branthley and of course, Yuli Gurriel, who at 36 continues to hit and produce as if he were 25 years old.

Other players like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker have kept hitting excellent and are the most consistent offensive upsets on the team.