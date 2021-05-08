Housers allows using bitcoins to invest in real estate after partnering with Criptan

The Spanish Housers it catches up with large multinationals such as Tesla, Microsoft, Time Inc or Virgin Galactic in adopting bitcoin as a means of payment. The leading crowdfunding platform in southern Europe has been associated with Criptan and thereafter It will allow you to use the queen cryptocurrency to invest in real estate.

In this way, all users of the platform will be able to invest using bitcoin in crowdfunding projects within the real estate sector and in various European markets. To do this, Housers has closed an agreement with Criptan, the main Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, which will allow the user to change bitcoin to euros “transparently”, according to the firm.

The process to invest with the reference cryptocurrency in Housers projects is simple: from the mobile phone, the user can simply click on the operation code and their digital wallet will be opened, where they store their bitcoins, being able to confirm the operation from the same. For the rest of the devices, the user can scan a QR code on the Housers website with their mobile phone and their wallet will also be opened to validate the operation, they explain from the company.

Buying and selling of real estate. Freepik

This new payment method that is incorporated into Housers will have only one Commission charged by Criptan for the exchange service from bitcoins to euros, of 1.95%, There is no additional cost for the investor for the investment through this service.

Although initially the service will only accept bitcoins, “Soon” other cryptocurrencies will be included to invest in Housers. As Invertia has learned, the next cryptocurrency to be introduced will be ethereum.

Innovation

“The agreement with Criptan guarantees us a safe and reliable exchange service and allows us to set foot in the future. A future where payment with cryptocurrencies will be the order of the day ”, foresees Juan Antonio Balcázar, CEO of Housers.

In the words of Jorge Soriano, CEO of Criptan, “we seek to bring the crypto world closer to people’s day-to-day lives because we really believe that we are facing a new form of money ”. In this sense, he adds, “it is a pleasure to be able to collaborate with such innovative companies as Housers”.

Juan Antonio Balcázar, CEO of Housers.

In recent years, Housers has innovated in areas such as the creation of lending projects with mortgage guarantees, the use of guarantee agents, the implementation of external scoring of projects or being one of the first crowdfunding platforms in Europe with an app.

The crowdfunding and crowdlending fintech is also trying to democratize investment in corporate or renewable energy projects. Currently, investment in projects developed through the Housers platform is above the 122 million euros, of which 53 million have already been returned (43% of the total investment) in concept of capital plus interest generated by investments, with a 8.6% average return, according to the latest available data.

New stage

As this newspaper advanced, Housers is immersed in a new stage of business after more than a year of pandemic and agree to social peace and the departure of his former partner Antonio Brusola and after having closed a round of capital increase for half a million euros to grow in Italy and Portugal.

In addition, the Spanish platform is already preparing a new round of four million euros to expand the business to other countries of the European Union, taking advantage of the new European crowdfunding regulation approved last October 2020, and thus attract institutional investors.