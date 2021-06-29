Housemarque studio is acquired by Sony

The Housemarque studio is already part of the Sony Interactive Entertainment family, according to a post on the official PlayStation blog.

In the publication you can read the opinions of characters such as Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder and CEO of the Finland-based video game company.

“Our strong partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment started with Super Stardust HD on PS3 and since then we have created games for all PlayStation platforms.”

Said Returnal for PS5 it represents the biggest foray into third-person shooter games.

It may interest you: Aztech Forgotten Gods, the video game where the Aztecs were not conquered

Housemarque is acquired by Sony and will continue to create

The most recent launch of Returnal “consolidated our voice and our brand in the industry as a unique and quality experience for gamers,” said Kuittinen.

For his part, PlayStation Studios Director Hermen Hulst also expressed his happiness and said he was delighted to welcome a new member of the PlayStation Studios family.

“I’ve been a Housemarque fan since the studio’s early days, when they introduced Super Stardust HD to PlayStation fans.”

For Hulst, Housemarque’s launch of Returnal shows that the studio has a fresh vision, capable of creating memorable new games.

“This addition reinforces the creative force at PlayStation Studios, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Housemarque.”

The director of PlayStation Studios, who took the reins just 18 months ago, believes that the narrative games for one player They are in the spirit of this company, which has created some of the most memorable storytelling experiences out there.

“To me, the idea of ​​sitting down on a Friday night with a whole new world and a great story to explore sounds pretty cool, doesn’t it?” He says in an interview for the PlayStation blog.

Kuittinen added that by joining the PlayStation Studios family the future for Housemarque is clearer and they now have the opportunity to experiment with new methods and narrative to stay on the cutting edge.

“With the backing of Sony Interactive Entertainment and its family of studios, we can really grow our place in the industry and show what Housemarque can create without limitation,” he said.

News of new acquisitions could continue to surprise gamers as Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be in talks to acquire the studio. Bluepoint games, founded in 2006 and responsible for the recent remake of Demon’s Souls.