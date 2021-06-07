Households will consume again as before the Covid in the second half of 2022

Spanish households will not consume again as before the Covid-19 crisis until the second half of 2022. Already in the last six months of this 2021, the recovery of private consumption will gain traction, thanks to the advance in vaccination, to the arrival of European funds ‘Next Generation EU’, which will boost demand, as households will consolidate the absorption of accumulated savings in 2020. This is what BBVA Research anticipates.

Specifically, household spending will grow 6.1% this year and 6.8% next year, according to the calculations reflected in the latest report from the entity’s study center. But the advance in consumption could be even greater. The simulations carried out suggest that private consumption could grow between one and three percentage points more in 2021 if households interpret the oversaving as a temporary increase in your income instead of keeping it as financial wealth or investing it.

It should be borne in mind that health restrictions and the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus crisis have led to the savings rate at all-time highs. Savings per household multiplied by 2.3 in 2020, reaching 5,800 euros, which is 3,250 euros per household more than in 2019. In fact, last year a savings bag of 60,500 million euros would have accumulated.

According to BBVA Research estimates, 20,500 million of these savings are the result of the deterioration of job expectations. Despite the negative impact of the fall in income, restrictions on consumption raise the savings stock to 40,000 million not due to precautionary reasons.

In general, they consider that the Spanish economy, which contracted 10.8% in 2020, will go from less to more over the next few quarters and it will grow 5.5% in 2021 and 7% in 2022. Of course, the risks in this scenario continue to be determined by the progress of vaccination, the consequences on employment and the productive fabric left by the crisis, the implementation of projects related to the program ‘Next Generation EU’ and the political consensus necessary to agree on the reforms the country needs, they explain.