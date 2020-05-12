The recession facing the Spanish economy, which will spend at least two quarters in the red, is worsening. Household consumption will fall 31.5% between April and June and could fall 11.8% in the year as a whole, according to a study carried out by the Valencian Institute for Economic Research (Ivie).

In the first quarter of the year, consumption fell by 7.2% compared to its value in the previous quarter. The problem is that in the first quarter there were barely two weeks of confinement, but in the second there will be at least a month and a half with strict mobility restrictions, although these will extend in one way or another until the end of June.

The institute explains that the adjustment made in this crisis is different from the one suffered during the recession from 2008 to 2013, due to the contraction speed, since in a single year a fall in consumption of 11.8% is expected, while in the five years of the previous crisis a decrease of 16.6% was accumulated, reports Europa Press.

Thus, he says that all crises have “more intense effects in reducing the spending of durable goods and services related to leisure, but that, on this occasion, the limitation for the performance of some activities such as hospitality, catering, leisure, cinema, group sports or travel has had especially negative effects«.

During the first quarter of the year, with only two weeks of confinement since the state of alarm was decreed, the trade, transport and hospitality they have decreased by 10.9%, while the artistic, recreational and other services they have lost 11.2% of their value.

“These are sectors that, although they may be activated as the de-escalation phases progress, may face limitations until effective treatments or vaccines are available to combat the pandemic,” says Ivie, who insists on the need to prolong the protection measures for workers and companies in these sectors.

From this crisis, it also highlights that communication, information and entertainment services consumed at home have recorded record values. However, it points out that as services are purchased through flat rates, this increase has not been reflected in higher spending.

On the other hand, yes, a increase in the purchase of digital equipmentBecause the need has been intensified by teleworking, education, entertainment, or communication.

In addition, it confirms a change in the use of payment methods, since the electronic ones have been intensified, both to reduce the risks of contagion and for being the only usable medium in commerce through the Internet.

The household spending with card It has grown 60% in food, while in non-essential goods and services, such as hotels, leisure, travel, clothing or footwear, it has decreased 90%.