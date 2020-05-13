Household consumption expenditure represents more than 55% of GDP in Spain, which shows its weight on the national economy. With the confinement measures introduced to control the expansion of the coronavirus, this consumption has retracted very quickly and already in the first quarter of the year it has registered a nominal fall of -7.2% with respect to its value in the previous quarter.

According to the estimates made by the Ivie in a new document COVID-19: IvieExpress, the contraction in consumption accumulated for the year 2020 could be placed at -11.8%. The second quarter will record the biggest drop, with a reduction of -31.5%, while for the third and fourth quarters the report foresees falls of -6.5% and -3.5%, respectively.

The adjustment made during the crisis by COVID-19 is different from that made during the recession from 2008 to 2013. First, by the contraction speed. In a single year, consumption is forecast to fall by -11.8%, while a decrease of -16.6% (-22.3% in the Valencian Community) was accumulated in the five years of the previous crisis.

In general, all crises have more intense effects in reducing spending on durable goods and services and those related to leisure. But this time, the limitation to perform some activities such as hospitality and catering, leisure, cinema and group sports or travel has had especially negative effects. During the first quarter of the year, with only two weeks of confinement, trade, transport and hospitality it has contracted -10.9%, while the artistic, recreational and other services they have lost -11.2% of their value. These are sectors that, although they may be activated as the de-escalation phases progress, may face limitations until effective treatments or vaccines are available to combat the pandemic. For this reason, the authors of the new document, Laura Hernández and Francisco Pérez, recall the need to prolong protection measures for workers and companies in these sectors.

Another unique aspect of this crisis on consumption is that the services of communication, information and entertainment consumed at home have registered values record. However, since these are services purchased in most cases through flat rates, this increase in consumption has not been reflected in higher spending (except if service subscriptions increase). Yes there has been an increase in the purchase of digital equipment because the need for them in homes has intensified (telecommuting, education, entertainment, communication).

In addition, there has been a change in the use of payment methods, intensifying the electronic ones, both to reduce the risks of contagion and for being the only usable medium in commerce through the internet. Household spending with cards has grown 60% in food, while non-essential goods and services (hospitality, leisure, travel, clothing, footwear, etc.) have decreased by more than -90%.

Although the current crisis shows particularities that differentiate it from other previous ones, it coincides with them in that the adjustments in consumption will depend on the circumstances of each family. In the 2008 crisis, while the cumulative reduction in household spending between 2007 and 2013 was 14.4%, the reductions in consumption in households whose main breadwinner was an employee was similar (-14.8%), but in households headed by the self-employed it reached -18.6%, in households headed by the unemployed it reached -23.9%; and on the other hand, in those of retirees or early retirees, better protected against the crisis, spending increased by 4.2%.