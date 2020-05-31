BRASILIA – The Chamber advances in the discussion of changes in the social agenda. The tax reform rapporteur and majority leader, Mr Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), told the Estadão / Broadcast that this agenda will be discussed in the context of tax reform. “It is a point that should be taken into account by the circumstances of the covid-19 pandemic also in the discussion of tax reform. Even because we are already seeing this”, says the rapporteur.

According to Deputy João Campos (PSB-PE), the idea is to create a minimum income program that will continue the emergency aid of R $ 600 – which, initially, would be paid for only three months. The dilemma is to calculate what percentage of the country’s GDP could be used for the social safety net, especially in a scenario of economic crisis.

The format of this program must be discussed in the parliamentary front that he proposed to create and also by the parliamentarians who debate the social agenda. Congressman Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES) should lead the discussions in this group with João Campos. One of the hypotheses would be to focus the program on those with an income of up to half the minimum wage (today, R $ 522.50) and also to address a universal income for children, but the patterns are still being studied.

‘Join’ programs. The Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), defends the continuity of the benefit of R $ 600 for another month or two. “Then, we will think about taking all the programs and evaluating a permanent minimum income program in Brazil. It may be a path that the Chamber has already started to discuss,” Maia said. Estadão / Broadcast.

The Citizenship leader, Deputy Arnaldo Jardim (SP), wants to focus the current discussion on the extension of emergency aid. He proposed creating a commission to discuss this extension, while his party filed a project to extend the program for longer than the three months initially proposed.

“I think that the new work relationships that were already foreseen – and that are now anticipated and intensified by the entire crisis – will put a debate in the post-pandemic here in Brazil, although it is in the world, on a universal minimum income, but now we have to focus on emergency income “, said the deputy.

For the president of the MDB, Baleia Rossi (SP), changes in the social agenda must involve the economic team. “I think that any proposal for a new program along these lines needs a wide debate with the Ministry of Economy. We have to take care of the vulnerable, but we also need to discuss the post-pandemic fiscal adjustment agenda again,” he said.

“It would be very important to debate the creation of a minimum income program after the pandemic. The parliamentarian should talk to the Executive Branch to see what can be done. Not to lead, but together,” said the president of the Republicans, deputy Marcos Pereira (SP).

For the specialist in the social area and advisor to the Chamber Marivaldo Pereira, it will be difficult to sustain a minimum income if you do not have a broader social justice policy. “Today, we charge a lot more tax from the poorer than the richest. The daily cleaner pays the same amount of tax on a kilo of beans as a banker.” According to him, it is necessary to have new income tax bands for those who earn more.

