BRASÍLIA – Deputies want to increase the compensation paid by the government, for those whose wages were reduced during the covid-19 crisis. One of the ideas is that the worker who earns up to three minimum wages (R $ 3,135) continues to receive the full amount, adding the portion paid by the company plus the government’s complement.

This is one of the changes under study in Provisional Measure 936, that allows the reduction of working hours and wages and also the suspension of contracts. The text has been in force since the beginning of April, but needs to be approved by deputies and senators in order not to lose its validity.

The government estimates that 24.5 million, out of a total of 33.6 million workers with a formal contract, will be included in the Emergency Employment Maintenance Program, the official name of the program. In other words, 73% of the country’s total formal workers.

Under current rules, by individual agreement, the employer can cut hours and wages by 25%, 50% or 70% for up to three months, depending on the worker’s income range. In collective agreements, a reduction in any percentage is allowed.

The government is committed to paying these workers a proportion of unemployment insurance equivalent to the percentage of the wage cut. Thus, the compensation will be 25%, 50% or 70% of unemployment insurance, which ranges from R $ 1,045 to R $ 1,813.03.

The suspension of contracts, in turn, can be made for up to two months. In this case, the employee receives the full amount of unemployment insurance.

Support

The expansion of the government’s counterpart is supported by the opposition parties and the center. “In this crisis, we need to support the maximum number of workers, fully preserving the income of those who earn up to three minimum wages. This will protect Brazilian families and prevent an economic depression, as it will guarantee consumption that will keep jobs,” said PSB leader Alessandro Molon (RJ).

Congressman Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) says that his party also supports the expansion. “Basically, it is increasing the guarantee of the worker’s salary.” According to him, the subtitles are sewing an understanding on the theme and a value for the expansion.

There are leaders who defend maintaining the integrality of the remuneration (adding the portion paid by the company plus the government benefit) for those who earn up to two minimum wages (R $ 2,090) so as not to significantly increase the impact on public accounts. The expenditure officially forecast for the program, with the current rules, is R $ 51.2 billion.

The leader of Pode, Léo Moraes (RO), supports the expansion of the amount to be received by workers who earn up to the INSS ceiling (today, at R $ 6.1 thousand). “This amount must be paid proportionally between businessmen and the Union according to established percentages”. “We have to do it, every proposal to increase the Union’s participation has to be seen very carefully”, ponders the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO).

The Chamber also considers including the provision that the government may automatically extend the 90-day period provided for in the provisional measure as a limit for the application of reduced hours and wages.

In addition, parliamentarians also want to make it mandatory for the union to participate in any type of negotiation during the pandemic. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already endorsed individual negotiations between bosses and employees, without the intermediation of unions. The plenary of the Chamber is expected to vote on the measure in the coming days.

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

.