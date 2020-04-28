In addition to the Federal Public Ministry, the Chamber must analyze the repeal of ordinances that provided for stricter rules for the control of arms and ammunition in the country. As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro was targeted by evidence of violating the Constitution by suspending the rules. A bill, presented by deputy Beto Pereira (PSB-MG), takes over the overturned acts.

Ordinances 46, 60 and 61, repealed by the commander of the Army Logistics Command (Colog), general Laerte de Souza Santos, as required by Bolsonaro, were jointly prepared by the military, federal police and technicians from the Ministry of Justice. “I determined the revocation of the ordinances (…) because they do not conform to my guidelines defined in decrees,” wrote Bolsonaro on Twitter on April 17.

These ordinances established the control, traceability and identification of weapons and ammunition imported and manufactured by the national industry, for the purpose of sporting activities, of collector and also to supply the barracks. In the opinion of the prosecutors, by revoking them, the government facilitates the access of organized crime to diverted weapons and ammunition. “The city of Rio de Janeiro is the most visible face of this lack of effective control over the entry of armaments into the country,” noted Attorney Raquel Branquinho in a letter obtained by the State.

Pereira’s project was filed last week, but was updated after the report revealed that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office investigates whether Bolsonaro interfered in the revocation. The proposal asks that the effects of Ordinance No. 62 of Colog be canceled, which revoked Ordinances 46, of March 18, 2020, 60, of April 15 and 61, of April 15, 2020.

If approved, the draft Legislative Decree goes into effect on the date of its publication. The deputy argues in the proposal that President Jair Bolsonaro stated on social media that the ordinances do not conform to the guidelines defined by him in decrees on the subject. And he gave no further justification.

“The revocation caused us great strangeness and caused the Federal Public Ministry to open an investigation to investigate the interference of the President of the Republic in acts of exclusivity of the Army. Prosecutors point out that the president may have acted to benefit a portion of voters and that he did not there is space in the Federal Constitution for voluntary ideas and attitudes of the president, even if guided by good purposes “, says the deputy.

The first ordinance created the National System for the Control of Products Controlled by the Army (SisNaR), which was intended to track the so-called Products Controlled by the Army (PCE), which include firearms and explosives.

The other two expanded points of the first, bringing rules on ammunition, defining, for example, that all public agency ammunition, national or imported, should contain a traceability code recorded on the base of the cases, also establishing that cases acquired for the purpose of recharging. ammunition should also have the traceability code among other provisions.

“In view of the apparent gravity of the act of the President of the Republic in ordering arbitrarily and without plausible justification to revoke rules, in a clear interference in the Brazilian Army, I present this Legislative Decree Project so that this House can discuss and analyze the act of the President of the Republic and, if he so wishes, to sustain him. “

Defense

After the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed that the Federal Public Ministry investigates Bolsonaro’s possible “unconstitutional” interference in the Army, the Ministry of Defense sought the report, this Tuesday, 28, to say that the revoked ordinances, after determination of the president, are undergoing improvement in their wording.

The ministry also admitted to having learned of the ongoing investigations at the MPF. And he informed that he provided clarifications, on Tuesday, about the revocation of the ordinances, the day after the report had exclusively reported the case.

“The Ministry of Defense, through the Brazilian Army, informs that the Army Logistic Command (COLOG) revoked Decrees 46, 60 and 61, which would come into force on May 4, 2020, in order to improve its wording, in order to resolve questions received through society in general and the Public Administration “, says an excerpt from the note.

The report asked the ministry what are the names of the entities that asked to improve the wording of the laws. He also asked which sector of Public Administration suggested changes, and is awaiting an answer.

