House sharing? Tips on being the ‘roomie’ everyone wants to have

Being someone’s roommate, sharing a house or apartment with someone else, is not as easy as it seems. It also means being responsible, following rules, and being tolerant of the other person.

Dahlia baptist created the Depa de Soltera website after having very different experiences with female and male roommates when sharing an apartment in the Narvarte neighborhood, which along with Condesa, Roma, Del Valle, and Polanco, is one of the best areas in Mexico City to live. She shares tips with Tec Review on how to do so without dying in the attempt.

House sharing: a good option for many millennials

House sharing is a trend followed by Mexico City millennials due to high rents, with the average price being 28,900 pesos, according to a 2020 Real Estate Market Report published by the real estate site Lamudi.

Dalia Bautista, who is a graphic designer, created Depa de Soltera (Apartments for Single Women) to help those women who may not know what it is like to leave home, because their cousins, sisters, or friends did so by getting married or moving in with a partner.

She recommends making a list of rules from the beginning, writing them down, and signing them.

The list should explain if and when visitors are allowed, schedules for using the bathroom, how the kitchen is to be used, who pays for cleaning, and the like.

Although it sounds exaggerated, Dalia recommends making all these and other important details very clear from the outset, so as to avoid confrontations and make the house sharing experience easier for everyone.

“It’s complicated because you don’t know what other people’s habits are. It’s important to discuss sharing a shower or areas of the house and be very clear about the rules before signing the contract with the person you’re going to rent with, ”she explains.

Advice on house sharing

Read the terms of the contract

In addition to your informal agreement with your roommate, Dalia suggests you also make sure you read the terms of the contract that you are going to sign, and that whoever is paying the rent shows you whether their landlord will allow them to sublet. This will help avoid legal problems.

She has had experience of being the contract holder, as well as having roommates who are the official tenants.

It is often advantageous to be the official tenant because you can set the price of the room you are going to rent and the rules of the apartment.

If you are the contract holder, it is best to charge an additional amount because you will have to pay any additional maintenance costs due to wear and tear when you return the apartment, and so that you have a little extra cash in case your roommates rent for less than the stipulated time.

“I’ve been the one with the contract who set the rules. As part of that, I was able to tell my roommate: ‘Your girlfriend or your boyfriend can come over. I have no problem with that but just let me know in advance so I can respect your space and so I know that there is someone else here, ‘”she shared.

It is also important to make it clear –from the outset – whether the amount you are paying includes services or if they are paid separately depending on consumption.

Are you going to pay for a cleaner or not? What about the cleaning products? Every detail is important, so Dalia suggests not being afraid to ask.

Define everyone’s space

The influencer recommends dividing common areas into two.

For example, keep your things in the fridge separate from those of your roommate. Where appropriate, clearly mark the food and each person’s shelves.

“Respect and responsibility play a very important role when living together. Small actions, such as telling your roommate, ‘Hey, I’m out of sugar. I’m going to take a little of yours and replace it later, ‘are crucial for good understanding, ”she says.

Dalia says that being a good housemate means respecting other people’s things. She has lived with people who weren’t respectful, abused her trust, and took things without asking permission, even personal items.

“I had a roommate who used my soap. There was even another, very extreme case, who used my toothbrush because they got mixed them up, ”She says.

It is important to make it very clear which things can and cannot be shared by your roommate. You need to know the other person’s limits and set your own as well.

Decide whether you need sexual freedom and can tolerate parties

It’s important to define whether you want constant visits from your girlfriend or boyfriend, because there will be roomies who don’t allow that and don’t even allow parties.

Or the opposite might happen: perhaps you don’t like arriving home tired from work to finding strangers having parties, or having your roommate’s partner spend all their time in your apartment.