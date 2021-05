May 12, 2021

Republican legislator Liz Cheney – known for her opposition to former president Donald Trump – was removed from the hierarchy of her party on Wednesday, a step that cements the affinity of the formation with the former president.

“I am going to do what is in my power to ensure that the former president never comes close (to power) again,” Cheney told reporters in Congress after the decision.

DEVELOPING…

